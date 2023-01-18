Egypt's Mayar Sherif has reached the second round of a Grand Slam on two occasions - at the 2021 Australian Open and the French Open in 2022

African tennis fans suffered disappointment on day three of the Australian Open as two of the continent's three representatives in the singles draws were eliminated.

In the women's competition, Mayar Sherif's delayed first round match, postponed on day two because of rain, lasted 85 minutes as the Egyptian was beaten 7-5 6-1 by Magda Linette of Poland.

It means the 26-year-old from Cairo, ranked 52 in the world, fails to match her previous best performance at Melbourne Park, where she reached the second round in 2021.

Africa's only player in the men's draw, South African Lloyd Harris, also failed to match his outstanding performance on day one of the championship, falling to a four-set defeat against 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics.

Lloyd Harris enjoyed a successful start to this year's championship at Melbourne Park, beating 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the first round

Despite taking the third set, Harris, who has just returned from a long spell out following wrist surgery, couldn't match his more experienced opponent from Hungary, ultimately being beaten 6-2 6-3 5-7 6-4.

The 25-year-old native of Cape Town, who reached 31 in the world after making the US Open quarter-finals in 2021 and has seen his ranking slip to 212 because of his spell on the sidelines, will no doubt be disappointed but can take some encouragement from his battling first round win against 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

The results for Harris and Sherif mean that Ons Jabeur is now Africa's only player left in singles contention.

The Tunisian, seeded number two, continues her campaign with a second round match against the Czech Republic's world number 78 Marketa Vondrousova.