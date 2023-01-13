Kenya match-fixing probe suspends 15

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The individuals named are involved in all levels of Kenyan football

Fifteen people have been suspended from football in Kenya while the country's football federation investigates allegations of match-fixing.

The 15 includes two head coaches and 13 players, among them defender Isaac Kipyegon who plays for the country's domestic champions, Tusker FC.

Others are from clubs throughout Kenya's top three domestic divisions.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) said it has received confidential reports alleging the involvement of various players and officials in match-fixing activities.

“In an effort to protect the integrity of the league, in line with the federation’s zero-tolerance policy on match-fixing, the federation has with immediate effect provisionally suspended the following individuals pending the investigations of the matter by Fifa and the FKF’s integrity department,” said a statement signed by FKF general secretary Barry Otieno.

“All FKF members are advised to avoid any form of sporting contact with the aforementioned individuals during their suspension period,” Otieno added.

Individuals named by FKF match-fixing probe

1) Willis Ochieng Oganyo - Coach, Zetech University

2) Hamidu Kwizera Lucas - Former player, Zoo FC

3) Vincent Misikhu - Former player, Zoo FC

4) Sammy Sindani Sabiri - Player, Silibwet Leons FC

5) Michael Idovolo Madoya - Former player, Nairobi City Stars FC

6) Johnstone Ligare - Former player, Zoo FC

7) Geoffrey Gichana - Player, Zoo FC

8) Dominic Ouma Okoth - Player, Kericho Rovers FC

9) Isaac Kipyegon - Player, Tusker FC

10) Stanslaus Akiya Munyasa - Player, Silibwet Leons FC

11) William Odunga - Player, Silibwet Leons FC

12) Daniel Kiptoo - Former player, Zoo FC

13) Brian Lumumba - Player, Zoo FC

14) Du Monde Selenga Mangili - Head coach, Kericho FC

15) Dennis Monda - Former player, Vihiga United