'Baby AB' milks the moment as new T20 begins

The new SA20 league launched at Cape Town's iconic Newlands stadium

SA20 - South Africa's bid to muscle in on the global success of T20 franchise cricket - made a promising start in front of nearly 20,000 people at Newlands.

The Mumbai Indians Cape Town cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Paarl Royals.

The home team, led by a belligerent unbeaten 70 off 41 balls by 19-year-old sensation Dewald Brevis, reached their modest target of 143 with 4.3 overs to spare.

Earlier, England fast bowler Jofra Archer, returning from 17-months out injured, starred with the ball for MI Cape Town, taking three wickets.

Baby AB pays tribute to his mentor

Brevis, who struck five huge sixes, entertained the crowd with the kind of power hitting that is likely to entice fans back into the stadiums around South Africa.

Nicknamed Baby AB, due to his resemblance in looks and style to Proteas legend AB de Villiers, player of the match Brevis paid tribute to his mentor during the post-match presentation.

"He [de Villiers] has played a key role in my development as a player," said Brevis. "He's helped me through a lot and gives me the right advice."

Brevis' innings helped MI Cape Town finish the game inside 16 overs, allowing them to bag a bonus point in the new SA20 scoring system.

"It's the fullest house I've played in front of in South Africa," enthused Ryan Rickelton, who made 42 in an opening partnership of 90 with Brevis.

"I've never actually played in front of a full house at Newlands - a lot of kids and screaming fans.

"It was awesome to get out there under lights, get a bit of a partnership going with Dewald and enjoy some tough and good cricket."

Rickleton was also happy about the accelerated learning experience being provided by a tournament that features up to eight overseas players in each of the six franchise rosters.

The 26-year-old left-hander added: "There are some highly skilled players in this league and the opportunity to take it all in is something that we cherish. Everyone teaches you something different.

"The confidence that especially the English and West Indian players bring into the group is something that we as South Africans don't get to see a lot.

"You get the opportunity to see how top international players think and plan against other top internationals.

"The freedom in their minds in the way they play the game is probably the first thing that one notices, but as it gets more technical you try to speak to players like Jofra Archer about his bowling plans, to [England bowler] Sam Curran about what he looks to do, so you try to absorb whatever knowledge you can".

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is now the SA20 commissioner

"The platform is there"

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, the SA20 commissioner, was happy with the smooth lift-off of a tournament that he and governing body Cricket South Africa hope will become second only to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of prestige.

"To see it come to life is emotional," said the 41-year-old who led his country in a record 108 Test matches.

"The amount of work that's gone in behind the scenes to attract the partners we have, the six teams, the incredible investment into South African cricket - the platform is there, now we hope that the players take ownership."

Given that the six teams are owned by IPL franchises, the Indian league's strong influence was clearly visible in Cape Town, with free flags bearing the home team's emblem and colours, flame machines and loud music permeating the ground.

MI Cape Town's Mumbai owners also sent a contingent of eight media and marketing personnel to whip up support for their South African franchise, with a particularly strong social media presence.

SA20 will operate with an initial round-robin group before a knockout stage featuring semi-finals and a final.

The tournament concludes at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 11 February.