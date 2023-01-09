Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Modeste M'Bami was a key member of Cameroon's team which reached the final of the 2003 Fifa Confederations Cup.

Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song says his "little brother" Modeste M'Bami was "a joyful and immensely talented player" following the death of the former Indomitable Lion at the age of 40.

The former Paris St-Germain and Marseille midfielder died after suffering a heart attack in the French city of Le Havre on Saturday.

Song played alongside M'Bami for Cameroon and both were part of the team that reached the 2003 Fifa Confederations Cup final in France.

It was a tournament overshadowed by the death of midfielder Marc Vivien Foe due to cardiac issues during the semi-final clash with Colombia in Lyon.

"I will keep your good humour, your talent and your joy of living with me. Rest in peace my little brother," said Song, who was captain when M'Bami appeared in all five matches at the 2003 tournament in France.

M'Bami, who began his European career at Sedan, played 38 times for his country at senior level, scoring three goals.

He will be remembered for his spectacular quarterfinal goal against Brazil at the 2000 Sydney Olympics in Australia before Cameroon went on to clinch the gold medal.

M'Bami finished his career at Le Havre in 2016, having also had spells in Spain, China, Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

Tributes

On a post on Instagram few hours after M'Bami's death was confirmed, Fifa president Gianni Infantino shared a picture of the once versatile midfielder with the caption "Such Sad News, RIP Modeste M'Bami".

Cameroon FA boss Samuel Eto'o, who played alongside M'Bami when the country clinched Olympic gold in 2000, said: "You left too soon."

Former Indomitable Lions striker Patrick Mboma said: "Not you Modeste, it's very sad. You are a lion for eternity."

African football's governing body, Caf, says it "conveys heartfelt condolences to the family of M'Bami external-link and the Cameroonian football family during this difficult moment."

Ex-PSG, Liverpool and Mali midfielder Mohamed Sissoko said: "Words are not enough to express the immense sadness I feel on the passing of Modeste M'Bami. My sincere condolences to his entire family."

Born in the capital city of Yaoundé, M'Bami played professionally in France, Spain, China, Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

He was spotted by scouts at the Kadji Sport Academy located in Douala, before continuing his professional career in France at CS Sedan Ardennes 23 years ago.

Following the relegation of Sedan at the end of the 2002-2003 season, his impressive performance stood out and Vahid Halilhodzic, who had just been appointed Paris St-Germain coach, made M'Bami his priority target to strengthen his midfield in the summer of 2003.

The French giants, with whom he played 101 games and won two French Cups, wrote on social media external-link of the club's "deep sadness".

Marseille, Almeria external-link and Ittihad are among former clubs paying tributes to the Cameroonian over the weekend.

Nine-time French champions Marseille, where he played between 2006 and 2009, said: external-link "All our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of our former Olympien."

A Le Havre statement said his death comes "with immense sadness" and the club external-link "offers its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Saudi Arabian club Ittihad, where he spent a season, wrote: external-link "You were a great football player."

Back in November 2016, M'Bami turned down an turned down an offer from Cameroon's football federation (Fecafoot) to become the Indomitable Lions' new team manager.

M'Bami said his appointment to work alongside then new head coach Tony Conceicao was made by Fecafoot without prior consultation.

A former youth international, M'Bami represented the Central African nation at two Nations Cup tournaments in 2004 and 2008.