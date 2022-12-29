Fofana made his debut for Ivory Coast at the age of 17 in a 2-0 defeat by Niger in an African Nations Championship qualifier in 2019

Chelsea are set to sign Ivory Coast international David Datro Fofana from Norwegian club Molde FK for a fee believed to be between £8m-£10m.

Fofana, who turned 20 in December, has scored 15 goals in 24 games in Norway's top flight this season while Chelsea's attacking options have been depleted by the news striker Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The forward is expected to complete the move to Stamford Bridge on January 1 when the transfer window opens.

The west London club said in a statement: "Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana. The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club."

Fofana, who had only one year remaining on his current contract with Molde, joined them in 2021 on a four-year deal from Ivorian side Academie de Foot Amadou Diallo de Djékanou.

The Ivory Coast international made his debut for his country at the age of 17 in a 2-0 defeat by Niger in an African Nations Championship qualifier in 2019 and has since won two more caps.

With the Blues facing Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on 1 January, Fofana's first involvement could come against champions Manchester City on 5 January, with the sides meeting again in the FA Cup three days later.