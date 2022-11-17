Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey started for Ghana against Switzerland

Ghana will head into the World Cup finals on a winning note after beating Switzerland 2-0 in a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo scored for the Black Stars, with both players netting their first international goals.

Salisu, 23, opened the scoring with a looping header from a poorly defended corner in the 70th minute and Semenyo fired home from close range four minutes later after a storming run from Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Both players made their debuts for Ghana this year, with Salisu winning his first cap in a 3-0 friendly defeat by Brazil in September while 22-year-old Semenyo first played for the West Africans in the 3-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Madagascar in June.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi started in goal, with first-choice Jojo Wollacott ruled out with a finger injury and the experienced Richard Ofori also sidelined.

Ghana's first game in Group H at the World Cup is against Portugal on Thursday, 24 November.

Four days later the Black Stars play South Korea before facing Uruguay in their final group game on 2 December.

It is possible Otto Addo's side could meet Switzerland, who are in Group G alongside Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon, in the last 16.

Ghana: Ati-Zigi, Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Rahman, Abdul Samed, Owusu, Afriyie Barnieh, A Ayew, J Ayew, Williams.

Subs used: Sulemana (for Williams 62), Sowah (for Afriyie Barnieh 62), Semenyo (J. Ayew 62), Kyereh (for Owusu 62), Aidoo (for Salisu 77), Seidu (for Lamptey 80).

Switzerland: Sommer, Akanji, Schar, Comert, Xhaka, Widmer, Freuler, Zakaria, Vargas, Shaqiri, Embolo.

Subs used: Aebischer (for Embolo 46), Elvedi (for Akanji 46), Okafor (for Freuler 46), Steffen (for Vargas 62), Fassnacht (Widmer 62), Seferovic (for Schar 65).

