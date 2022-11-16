World Cup 2022: Tunisia beat Iran 2-0 in warm-up match
Tunisia scored two second-half goals to beat Iran in a behind-closed-doors friendly ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar.
A penalty from Naim Sliti and Ali Abdi's effort gave the Carthage Eagles a 2-0 win in Doha on Wednesday after Iran defender Abolfazl Jalali was sent off.
The North Africans begin their Group D campaign against Denmark next Tuesday, with games to follow against Australia (26 November) and defending champions France (30 November).
Tunisia have never progressed to the knock-out stages in their five previous appearances at the finals.
Carlos Queiroz's Iran will play England in their Group B opener on Monday before facing Wales and the United States four and eight days later respectively.
