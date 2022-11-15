Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Senegal boss Aliou Cisse says Sadio Mane does not need an operation on his injury

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Sadio Mane will miss Senegal's "first games" at the World Cup because of a leg injury, an official from the country's football federation has said.

The Bayern Munich forward was named in the Teranga Lions squad for Qatar despite being forced off in a club game last week.

The German champions said the 30-year-old had an injury "to his right fibula", but Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Mane does not need an operation.

The West Africans begin their Group A campaign against the Netherlands on Monday, with games against hosts Qatar (25 November) and Ecuador (29 November) to follow.

"We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio," Senegal football federation (FSF) board member Abdoulaye Sow told AP.

"No-one would have wanted it, but that's what's happened to us."

Sow added Senegal should "not whine too much" about the absence of the two-time African Footballer of the Year.

Mane is Senegal's talisman, having scored the winning penalty when the Teranga Lions became continental champions for the first time in February, defeating Egypt in a shoot-out in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Within two months Mane had repeated the feat, netting the decisive spot-kick as Senegal beat Egypt - in a game that again pitted him against then Liverpool team-mate Mohammed Salah - on penalties in a play-off to qualify for Qatar.

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds