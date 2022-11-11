Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has won 42 caps for Cameroon

Cameroon international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will remain with Italian Serie A leaders Napoli until June 2025 after signing a contract extension.

The 26-year-old midfielder played 30 times for the club last season while on loan from Fulham and joined Napoli on a permanent deal in May.

He has now been rewarded following an impressive three goals and five assists in 17 appearances in all competitions this season as Napoli continue their hunt for a first league title in 33 years.

As part of his new deal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the club has an option to extend his stay by a further two years until June 2027.

Named in the Cameroon squad for the World Cup in Qatar, Zambo Anguissa has five goals in 42 caps for the Indomitable Lions.

Quarter-finalists in 1990, the central Africans have been drawn in Group G alongside five-time winners Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland, who they will face first on 24 November.

Zambo Anguissa made a total of 66 appearances for Fulham after joining the west London club from Marseille in 2018, and he spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan in Spain with Villarreal.