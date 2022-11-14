Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Tunisia lost 5-1 to Brazil in a friendly in September, with Al Arabi forwaard Youssef Msakni handed the captain's armband

Wahbi Khazri and Youssef Msakni will provide vast experience and Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri youthful vigour in Tunisia's World Cup squad, which was announced by coach Jalel Kadri on Monday.

Preparing for their sixth appearance at the finals, the north Africans will face defending champions France, Denmark and Australia in Group D in Qatar.

Khazri, 31, and fellow forward Msakni, 32 will share captaincy duties but there is an unexpected place for goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi, who captained the Carthage Eagles at the last World Cup.

The veteran 38-year-old is one of four keepers in the 26-man squad, which has caused controversy among Tunisian fans.

"There has been a lot of criticism as people feel we don't need four goalkeepers, especially with one of them being Mathlouthi whose last call-up was in 2019," said Tunisian sports journalist Souhail Khmira.

"A lot of people are confused - why do we need four keepers?"

While 19-year-old Mejbri, on loan at Championship side Birmingham City from United, makes the cut, among those missing out are forward Saad Bguir, who also suffered being overlooked for the 2018 finals, defender Oussama Haddadi, winger Saif-Eddine Khaoui and forward Yoann Touzghar.

The squad includes 10 of the side that travelled to Russia four years ago, when Tunisia once again failed to reach the knockout stages - for the fifth time.

"It was not an easy decision to make," head coach Kadri said on social media. external-link "The list can only have 26 players on it. There will always be mixed reactions."

Meanwhile, Kadri's wife posted on Facebook that her husband was "devastated" for the players who had missed out.

One player celebrating his call-up is Wajdi Kechrida, who missed this year's Africa Cup of Nations with coronavirus.

Tunisia play a warm-up against Iran in Doha on Wednesday, which comes six days before their Group D opener against Denmark on 22 November.

Tunisia squad

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassan (Club Africain), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel).

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen), Mohamed Drager (FC Luzern), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait FC), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Montassar Talbi (Lorient).

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (FC Cologne), Ghaylen Chaalali (Esperance), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).

Forwards: Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi SC), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Naim Sliti (Ettifaq), Issam Jebali (Odense), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier).