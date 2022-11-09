Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns remain in the hunt to retain their Women's African Champions League title

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns survived a scare to reach the final of the Women's African Champions League after a 1-0 win over Simba Queens.

Boitumelo Rabale curled in a first-time shot from 20 yards out with 14 minutes left to round off a slick passing move by the South African club.

Tanzania's Simba offered a stern test for Sundowns, who lacked the fluency and confidence from their group-stage performances in Morocco.

Asha Djafari came close to opening the scoring for Simba eight minutes after the break in Rabat but saw her effort from inside the box smothered by Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

After Lesotho international Rabale broke the deadlock with her third goal of the tournament, Djafari almost equalised with a swerving long-range effort which squirmed under the hands of Dlamini and went narrowly wide.

"It is always a pleasure to help my team to win and to qualify for the final. I am really excited to be woman of the match again," Rabale said.

Sundowns will face either Moroccan hosts AS FAR or Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria in Sunday's final, with the second semi-final getting under way at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Jerry Tshabalala's side won the inaugural Women's African Champions League title in Egypt last year, and have only conceded one goal in nine matches in the competition.