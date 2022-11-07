Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mercy Itimi ensured Bayelsa Queens became the first Nigerian club into the last four of the Women's African Champions League

Bayelsa Queens set up a Women's African Champions League semi-final against hosts AS FAR after the Nigerian club beat Egypt's Wadi Degla in their final group fixture in Morocco.

Juliet Sunday's first-half strike and two goals from Mercy Itimi after half-time sealed a 3-0 win, and second place in Group B for the tournament debutants, in Rabat on Sunday.

Meanwhile, holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa closed a perfect campaign by thrashing 10-woman TP Mazembe 4-0.

Sundowns needed a point to advance against the club from DR Congo, but produced a dominant display as Zanele Nhlapo calmly opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 19th minute after Chuene Morifi was fouled in the box.

Lelona Daweti grabbed her fourth of the competition five minutes before the break and Melinda Kgadiete, who had set up the second goal, slotted in to make it 3-0 shortly after the restart.

Mazembe's Merveille Kanjinga was sent off in the 84th minute before substitute Gabonnelwe Kekana scored the fourth at the death.

Jerry Tshabalala's side will face Simba Queens in the last four after the Tanzanians secured second place in Group A on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Asha Djafari and captain Opah Clement, via a glancing header and a fine individual finish respectively, were enough to give Simba a 2-0 win over Zambia's Green Buffaloes.

Hosts AS FAR also ended the group campaign with maximum points following a 2-0 victory over Liberia's Determine Girls.

Goals from teenager Oumaima Harcouch and substitute Ibtissam Jraidi ensured the Moroccans, who finished third at the maiden edition of the tournament in Egypt last year, underlined their challenge to lift the trophy on home soil.

Both semi-finals will be played on Wednesday in Rabat, with Sundowns facing Simba Queens at 16:00 GMT before AS FAR take on Bayelsa Queens (20:00 GMT).