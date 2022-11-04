Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Kenya was barred from qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after the east African country was suspended by Fifa

Kenya's government and football federation (FKF) believes they have fulfilled requirements to have the country's global suspension lifted by Fifa.

The world governing body imposed a ban in February after Kenya's sports ministry disbanded the FKF over alleged misappropriation of funds and appointed a caretaker committee in November 2021.

In a bid to have the decision reversed, FKF vice president Doris Petra and general secretary Barry Otieno have been reinstated to their positions and control of FKF offices handed back to the board - as demanded by Fifa.

The FKF has written to Fifa to request its suspension is overturned.

"The government has fulfilled the aforementioned conditions, as set out by the Fifa council, as part of the ongoing efforts to allow Kenya's return to international football," a statement from the FKF said.

Ababu Namwamba, the cabinet secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, had been involved in discussions to resolve the issues created when predecessor Amina Mohamed installed a 27-person caretaker committee to run the FKF 12 months ago.

"We were engaged in consultations with a view to finding a resolution to the gridlock that has held Kenyan football hostage for the last year," Namwamba said.

"Football is too important to be placed at risk. The government expects 100% integrity in the management of football."

Meanwhile, FKF president Nick Mwendwa has agreed to remain suspended from his post until a long-running court case against him, regarding fraud charges which he denies, is resolved.

"I believe in a short period of time this issue will be dealt with," Mwendwa said.

"I need to do away with this matter before I can fully be integrated. Fifa is aware I am not trying to interfere [in the running of the FKF].

Otieno thanked Namwamba on behalf of the FKF for the "critical role" he played in "returning Kenyan football to normalcy".

The administrative woes and resulting suspension have already cost the east African nation the chance to appear at two major tournaments.

In January Kenya withdrew from a Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie against Uganda, while the Harambee Stars were also barred from qualifiers for the men's 2023 Nations Cup.