Tunisia lost 5-1 to Brazil in September but captain Wahbi Khazri (right) is optimistic about their chances in Qatar

Captain Wahbi Khazri believes Tunisia have the quality to make it sixth time lucky at the World Cup in Qatar.

The North Africans have suffered group exits in all five of their previous appearances and boast just two wins from 15 games - the first against Mexico in 1978 and then against Panama in 2018.

Once again aiming to reach the knockout stages for the first time, Khazri is keen to start well against Denmark and Australia given their final Group D match comes against holders France.

"I believe we can make it out. We have a well-oiled team that has been together for a long time," Khazri told BBC Sport Africa.

"France are superior to us and are competing for the title, Denmark is a good team and Australia is as well. I think we have a chance to play in the next round and we will have to be efficient in the first two games.

"Before the last World Cup in Russia, we delivered solid performances against Spain and Portugal, then beat Croatia a year after they finished as runners-up.

"We are able to perform against big teams. It will be a dream fulfilled to reach the second round."

Tunisia made headlines when winning the four-nation Kirin Cup in June, seeing off Chile and hosts Japan, before beating Comoros 1-0 and losing 5-1 to Brazil in September's World Cup warm-ups.

Khazri says the clash with five-time World Cup winners Brazil was beneficial, despite the heavy defeat.

"It was important to measure ourselves against the big teams because at the World Cup you will meet only the best," the Montpellier attacking midfielder said.

"It allowed us to know what we are missing, and pick important lessons about what we can improve."

Riding luck on way to Qatar

Khazri missed both legs of Tunisia's World Cup play-off against Mali in late March

Tunisia avoided Africa's heavyweights in March's play-off round, but the 2004 continental champions still only edged past Mali to clinch a second successive World Cup appearance.

Coach Jalel Kadri's 1-0 aggregate win came courtesy of an own goal in the first leg in Mali by defender Moussa Sissako, who was sent off shortly afterwards.

Given their difficult group in Qatar, Tunisia will likely need more than luck to reach the last 16.

Defending champion France boast a fearsome attack including Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, while Denmark pushed hosts England hard in last year's European Championship semi-finals.

"Denmark has a great team with talented players, and Christian Eriksen is in a great shape. They held off France in the Nations League," Khazri said.

On paper, Tunisia's realistic chance of grabbing their third World Cup victory could come against Australia, who are eight places below them in the world rankings at 38th.

"It's difficult to talk about Australia because I didn't watch many of their games," Khazri admitted.

"But there are no easy games in this kind of competition, whether it's France, Australia or Denmark. We are going to have the same approach to those three matches."

An emotional match-up against Les Bleus

Khazri joined Montpellier in June after stints in France with Bastia, Bordeaux, Rennes and Saint-Etienne

A France youth international before opting for the country of his father, Corsica-born Khazri has spent his entire playing career in France either side of a two-year spell at Sunderland (2016-18).

With Tunisia a French colony from the 1880s until its independence in 1956, the 31-year-old is relishing their 30 November clash at the Education City Stadium.

"Being born in France and playing for Tunisia is special - the two countries are very close and it will be an exciting moment," he said.

"Playing in the French league as well, we know a lot of people will be watching and we'll be playing against some of the best in the world, like Benzema, Mbappe and [Antoine] Griezmann.

"We will have to play this game to the fullest and come out of it without regrets. It's going to take a lot of emotions and it's possible that our qualification will be decided in this match.

"There will be no split loyalties at home as everyone will be 100% Tunisian on my side. I hope it goes well for us."

Memories of 2018

Khazri helped Tunisia to their second every World Cup finals win in 2018, and entered the country's history books

Tunisia and Khazri return to the World Cup finals after what he calls a "dream come true" when playing at the 2018 edition in Russia.

However, the squad could not translate their high spirits into early results, with an agonising late 2-1 defeat by England and a 5-2 thumping by Belgium preceding the historic 2-1 win over Panama.

"We faced teams who were clearly above us," Khazri said.

"We have some regrets about the England game when Harry Kane scored in the last minute, because against teams like that any slight mistake will be punished.

"We have to tap into the Russia experience because we still have some of the players in the current squad. We won't repeat the same mistake of leaving a player like Kane unmarked."

Khazri has amassed 71 caps for Tunisia, featuring at five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and has scored 24 international goals.

After netting against both Belgium and Panama four years ago, Khazri also became his country's top scorer at the World Cup.

"I didn't expect to score at the World Cup. I was already fulfilled to be in Russia because I got injured before the tournament and I had doubts about my fitness," he said.

"I managed to play at 100%, scored two goals and provided two assists. I was effective against the best in the world, so I was happy to have realised my dream by playing and also by scoring there."

He now hopes to seize the opportunity ahead of him in Qatar.

"You never know if this could be your last World Cup," he said.

"I hope my team and I will arrive in shape because we are really capable of doing great things when everyone is at 200%."