Fatima Tagnaout was part of the Morocco squad which finished as runners-up at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July

AS FAR booked a semi-final spot in the Women's African Champions League as two penalties from Fatima Tagnaout gave the hosts a 2-1 comeback win over Green Buffaloes in Rabat.

The Zambians went ahead when Ireen Lungu strode on to Hellen Chanda's pass and drove a powerful shot past Khadija Er-Rmichi after 19 minutes.

Tagnaout levelled from the spot to make it 1-1 on the half hour mark, and Buffaloes conceded another penalty after the break following a poor challenge by Martha Tembo.

Morocco international Tagnaout held her nerve from 12 yards again to complete the turnaround in the 62nd minute, and AS FAR held on for their second win despite having defender Zineb Redouani sent off with 15 minutes remaining.

Earlier in the other Group A match on Wednesday, Tanzanian club Simba Queens recorded their first win with a 2-0 victory over Determine Girls of Liberia.

Opah Clement scored Simba's first goal of the competition by finishing off Barakat Olaiya's pass to open the scoring in the 53rd minute.

Simba were gifted a penalty by the Liberians in the 80th minute and Olaiya made no mistake to seal the victory by converting, with Margaret Stewart's dismissal two minutes before the end compounding Determine's woes.

Simba are in third place in the Group A table with three points, below Green Buffaloes, who they face on Friday, on goal difference.

Meanwhile, all four Group B sides are back in action on Thursday, when holders Mamelodi Sundowns face Wadi Degla and TP Mazembe take on Bayelsa Queens.