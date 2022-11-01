Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns won the inaugural Women's African Champions League in Egypt in November last year

Mamelodi Sundowns made a winning start to their Women's African Champions League title defence after edging past Nigerian debutants Bayelsa Queens 2-1 on Monday, with Lelona Daweti scoring twice.

Queens started brightly in Marrakesh with Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini producing three saves inside the opening quarter of an hour, with Daweti profiting from poor defending at the other end to head home after 32 minutes.

Daweti doubled the lead just before the hour, after which the South African champions, who won the inaugural eight-team finals last November in Egypt on the back of a dominant display, faded a little.

With five minutes left, substitute Mary-Magdalene Anjor turned brilliantly inside the box to pull a goal back for Bayelsa and set up a frenetic end, but Sundowns defended strongly to claim an opening win.

"It wasn't an easy game but I'm very proud of my team and the coaching crew," player of the match Daweti said.

In Monday's other Group B game, DR Congo's TP Mazembe beat Egypt's Wadi Degla 1-0.

Merveille Kanjinga broke the deadlock in the seventh minute when she headed in Naomie Kabakaba's cross following a short corner, giving the debutants all three points.

All four sides are back in action on Thursday, when Sundowns face Wadi Degla and Mazembe take on Bayelsa Queens.