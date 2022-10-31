Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Green Buffaloes midfielder Ireen Lungu was named as player of the match against Determine Girls after scoring one goal and setting up two others

Zambia's Green Buffaloes laid down an early marker in the Women's African Champions League with a 4-0 win over Determine Girls of Liberia in the opening match.

Maweta Chilenga opened the scoring in the eighth minute on Sunday with a deflected effort which looped in and Natasha Nanyangwe doubled the lead on the half hour mark from Ireen Lungu's low cross.

Lungu set up Hellen Chanda to make it 3-0 shortly after, before the Zambia midfielder got on the scoresheet herself 13 minutes into the second half, drilling a shot in off the post to complete the scoring in Rabat.

Lungu was top scorer in regional qualifying, where Green Buffaloes beat Women's African Champions League holders Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties to become Cosafa champions.

In the other Group A match on Sunday, hosts AS FAR beat Tanzanian club Simba 1-0.

Forward Ibtissam Jraidi broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when she headed in from Ghizlane Chhiri's ball into the box, giving the Moroccans - who reached the semi-finals of the competition last season - all three points.

Group B gets under way on Monday, with South African champions Sundowns facing Nigerian outfit Bayelsa Queens and Egypt's Wadi Degla taking on TP Mazembe of DR Congo.