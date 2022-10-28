Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Nayef Aguerd has won 25 caps for Morocco

Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd says he was relieved to finally make his long-awaited debut for West Ham United, five months after joining the London side.

The 26-year-old joined the Premier League club from Rennes for about £30m ($34.6m) in June, but suffered an ankle injury in pre-season which required surgery.

But after regaining fitness, Aguerd started as the Hammers beat Danish side Silkeborg 1-0 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

"It was great. I'd been waiting for this moment since I had my injury," Aguerd told the club website. external-link

"Having two months out has been hard. It was difficult because I came here, and I know the club trust me because they spent a lot of money on me.

"Thank you to everyone who helped me to come back - the medical staff and also my national team. I am very happy."

Aguerd will now be aiming to build up his fitness and regain his place in the Morocco squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The North Africans will face Belgium, Canada and Croatia in Group F in Qatar, with their first match against 2018 runners-up Croatia on 23 November.

West Ham have five games left for Aguerd to be able to prove his fitness to Atlas Lions coach Walid Regragui, who only took charge two months ago.

"I always had the World Cup in my mind," the centre-back said.

"It was difficult to make a choice before the surgery, but I had confidence in the medical staff.

"I want to thank the surgeon James Cutler who did the operation. I am in time [for the World Cup], so let's see what's happening next."

Aguerd 'has bright future'

Having been forced to wait a while, West Ham boss David Moyes was impressed with Aguerd's maiden contribution prior to his substitution in the 76th minute.

"He's not got enough match practice but the game worked out well for him," Moyes said

"He's a good athlete and he's in good shape. He passed it well, got in a few races, made a few challenges. It was a really good opening game for him."

Centre-back partner Angelo Ogbonna, meanwhile, believes Aguerd can be "a new leader" for the east Londoners.

"He has a very bright future at West Ham," Ogbonna, who captained the side against Silkeborg, said. external-link

"He can read the game really well. He is really composed on the ball. He is shouting at everyone already. He is a new leader.

"We want to see more from him in the future."

Aguerd, who has won 25 international caps since his Morocco debut in 2016, started every game as the Atlas Lions reached the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

West Ham return to Premier League action against Manchester United on Sunday (16:15 GMT).