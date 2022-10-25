Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ashanti Gold president Kwaku Frimpong and chief executive Emmanuel, his son, were both sanctioned by the Ghana FA

Ghana's Premier League is set to resume after a court case launched by club side Ashanti Gold against the country's football association (GFA) was dismissed.

The top flight was suspended indefinitely late last month after the Obuasi-based club filed an injunction.

Ashanti Gold was challenging its demotion from the top flight to the third tier after being found guilty of match-fixing by the GFA earlier this year, arguing the latter's ruling had infringed its rights.

Accra's Human Rights Court found in favour of the GFA at a hearing on Tuesday, stating that the governing body and its stakeholders would be seriously disadvantaged if the injunction were to be granted.

Ashanti Gold was also ordered to pay costs of 20,000 Ghanaian cedis ($1,440).

A statement on the GFA website said its executive council has decided that the Premier League should resume this coming weekend.

The 18-team division was suspended after just three rounds of the new campaign, casing disruption ahead of next month's World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H at the finals, with their first match against the Europeans on 24 November.