Colombia held a 3-0 lead over Tanzania after 36 minutes in wet conditions in Margao, Goa

Tanzania bowed out of the Under-17 Women's World Cup in India as the Africans had two players sent off in a 3-0 quarter-final defeat by Colombia.

Linda Caicedo dinked in and Yesica Munoz headed home off the inside of the post for the South Americans in Margao before the Serengeti Girls were reduced to 10 in the 23rd minute.

Zainabu Ally was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Juana Ortegon following a review by the video assistant referee.

Gabriela Rodriguez added a third for Colombia from the penalty spot nine minutes before the break, after goalkeeper Zulfa Makau brought down Munoz.

Neema Kinega hit the post for Tanzania on the stroke of half-time, and Joyce Lema came close to pulling one back just after the hour-mark but her long-range free-kick from inside the centre circle hit the top of the crossbar.

Tanzania, who were making their debut at a Fifa tournament, then had captain Noela Luhaha dismissed with three minutes remaining for a second bookable offence.

Colombia will face Nigeria in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Flamingos, who beat the United States on penalties on Friday after a 1-1 draw, have reached the last four at the U17 Women's World Cup for the first time.