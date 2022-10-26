Sheriff Tiraspol defender Patrick Kpozo (left) kept Manchester United forward Anthony under wraps when the sides met in September

Five years ago, Patrick Kpozo signed for Graham Potter's Ostersunds FK and the Englishman told his new left-back he believed he could play in the Premier League one day.

After several false dawns, the Ghanaian defender demonstrated some of that early promise with a fine showing for Sheriff Tiraspol against Manchester United in the Europa League in September.

Sheriff may have lost 2-0 to the Red Devils in Moldova, but Kpozo was widely praised for keeping United's marquee summer signing Antony at bay.

Ahead of a first appearance at Old Trafford in the reverse Group E fixture, Kpozo is confident of a repeat performance.

"People thought Antony was going to 'kill' me in the first game," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

"He is a very good player but when he came up against me, he couldn't do anything. Still, they are saying again that he will 'kill' me again in the match at Old Trafford.

"I'm sure he will be trying to do everything possible to prove himself, but I believe in myself. I am strong, fast and when I stay close to him, he has nowhere to go. I've got him."

African connection

Kpozo joined Sheriff Tiraspol from Ostersunds, where he played under Graham Potter, in January

Kpozo was joined in Sheriff's starting XI in the first encounter against United by eight other African players and there is representation from Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Malawi, Niger and Guinea-Bissau in the club's squad this season.

In recent years, the Transnistria-based club has proven adept at utilising its continental scouting network to provide a gateway for African talent to play in Europe.

"It is something we are proud of," Kpozo said.

"To see so many black and African players in the first XI is a good feeling. It is a good platform and for me personally, I think I am now close to a call-up for Ghana - which would be a great honour."

Kpozo counts former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo as his footballing hero and, had things turned out slightly differently, he could also have counted the Brazilian as an opponent.

In 2016, a move from Swedish side AIK to La Liga's Granada was nearly over the line but Kpozo says that an issue with the agents involved poleaxed the deal just as he was preparing to sign a contract.

However, he still thinks he has what it takes to play in one of Europe's top leagues.

"Of course, I believe I can still make it to the Premier League," Kpozo added. "I have the qualities - I am strong, fast, good at defending. I have no doubt I could play in England.

"Playing in the Europa League is a good stage for players to showcase their talent to the world and that's what I'm doing now - trying to show that I can play at the top level. That's my target."

Potter's influence and eyes on Ronaldo's shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo scored when Manchester United beat Sheriff in September, but the Portugal forward has since been dropped from the first-team squad

Kpozo's self-belief was instilled in him by current Chelsea coach Potter, who signed him for Ostersunds from AIK in 2017.

The English coach, who was himself a left-back during his playing career, only had a few months with Kpozo before moving on to Swansea but he made a lasting impression.

"Graham Potter is a fantastic coach," Kpozo said. "I was only with him for a short time but he made a big impact.

"He gave me a chance and believed in me; he told me I was a great player and that I had all the attributes required to play in the Premier League.

"He is friendly, the players listen to him and he is clear with his communication and about what he wants his players to do. If you don't do it, you don't play - it's simple.

"He improves players and gives you belief. I think I deserved his praise and now he is one of the best managers in the Premier League. I am very happy for him."

At Old Trafford this Thursday, Kpozo has another opportunity to justify Potter's belief.

Sheriff caused one of European football's biggest shocks when they beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in last season's Champions League and while there are only a handful of players left from that famous night, Kpozo recognises the result provides clear inspiration.

"Most of the players have left the club now but those who are here have told us about that night, about the feeling of winning at the Bernabeu," he said.

"Now we are new players, we are a new team - it is difficult but we are adapting quickly. United didn't get a lot of chances against us last time and I believe in my team. We think can get something from the game."

With an eye on a positive result, Kpozo also hopes to pick up Cristiano Ronaldo's famous number 7 shirt at Old Trafford.

The Ghanaian posted a photo of the pair on his Instagram account after the first match in Moldova and admits he will be making a beeline for Ronaldo in Manchester.

His plan looked in the balance after the 37-year-old Portugal international was dropped from the squad to face Chelsea at the weekend because of disciplinary issues, but Ronaldo has since returned to training and United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed he will be available to face Sheriff.

"For me it was a dream come true to play on the same field as a genuine legend like Cristiano Ronaldo. It was painful to lose but meeting Ronaldo softened the blow," Kpozo said.

"He was in a hurry to leave [in Moldova] so we just shook hands and managed to get a quick picture. My team-mate Victor [Oliveira] got his shirt but at Old Trafford, I will go and speak to Ronaldo directly in the warm-up; I want the shirt."