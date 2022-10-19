Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Veronica Mapunda (centre) is mobbed after her crucial equaliser proved enough to make World Cup history for Tanzania

Goalscoring hero Veronica Mapunda believes women's football can lead the way in Tanzania after Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Canada sealed the country's historic place in the Under-17 Women's World Cup quarter-finals.

Needing just a point from their final Group D match to reach the last eight, the Serengeti Girls fell behind when Canada took the lead through Amanda Allen's 14th-minute penalty.

Yet the Tanzanians remained composed and in the 35th minute, Mapunda equalised after neat build-up to score one of the most important goals in the east African country's history.

"At that particular moment, I felt great," Mapunda told BBC Sport Africa.

"This is an opportunity we had been hoping for and it feels good to be part of making this dream come true.

"I am excited. I am proud of myself and my country because my goal made history."

The result will reverberate back home as Tanzania - playing at their first World Cup at any level - leave a mark on the global stage for the first time in history.

Last year, the senior national team, invited as guests, claimed the Cosafa Women's Championship, reflecting the growth of the women's game in Tanzania.

Given her team's achievements, Mapunda thinks women's football can now incentivise the country's men's teams as well.

"The Under-20 team and the senior team will see this achievement as an opportunity to strive hard, but not just the female teams - the men's that have not yet qualified for any World Cup as well," said the Mlandizi Queens player.

Coach Bakari Shime has a similar outlook on what this maiden campaign can do for football, particularly the women's game, in Tanzania.

"I hope this achievement will maybe stimulate women's football in our country - it will change it a lot," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"Every girl in Tanzania needs to play football and needs to play for the national team. I hope this is a turning point in our country, and the same for (Central African region) Cecafa and Africa in general."

Aiming high

The Serengeti Girls celebrate their qualification for the Under-17 Women's World Cup group stage

In the quarter-finals on Saturday, Tanzania will face Colombia, who topped Group C ahead of Spain on goal difference after wins against both China and Mexico.

While coach Shime has said that the knockout phase is a "bonus" with "no pressure" for his team, Mapunda dreams of more, knowing that the winning team will meet the United States or Nigeria in the last four.

"This was the first big step for us, and we are here to listen to our coach. We are looking to go further and even [reach] the final and make the country proud."

The Tanzanians had been underdogs coming into their first-ever global tournament, but following a 4-0 defeat against Japan, they bounced back to stun former champions France 2-1 in their second game.

Shime's team then built on that performance to get a result against the North Americans.

"First of all, we are happy according to what our girls did in this game - they fought hard," said Shime.

"They press high all of the time, so all of us managed to prevent them from scoring [again]. I give credit to my girls for what they did. The girls have huge determination, they follow instructions."