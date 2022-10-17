Namibia are targeting a place in the Super 12s for the second successive T20 World Cup

Namibia's win over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup provides "the biggest wake-up call" for the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to Eagles coach Pierre de Bruyn.

The Africans pulled off a stunning upset in the opening match of the tournament in Australia, beating the 2014 champions by 55 runs on Sunday.

That result sent shockwaves around the cricketing world, and De Bruyn hopes it will have a lasting impact for Namibia and fellow ICC associate nations.

"The associate countries have grown a lot, but it sometimes feels like they're under a carpet, that [the ICC] doesn't see what we do," De Bruyn told BBC Sport Africa.

"I know that all associate teams are frustrated with exposure, opportunities and funding - especially funding. I think that what has happened in the first two days of the tournament is a huge message to the world and the ICC."

A day after Namibia bowled Sri Lanka out for 108 in defence of 163-7, Scotland beat the West Indies - who are two-time champions - by 42 runs in Hobart.

In short, two associate nations, confined to the second tier of cricket's rigid hierarchy, had convincingly swatted aside two former World Cup winners while playing a brand of efficient cricket that belied their diminutive status.

Many outlets around the world have branded Namibia and Scotland as "minnows", but De Bruyn, ahead of Tuesday's Group A match against the Netherlands, bristles at the comparison.

"I think it's disrespectful," he says with all the seriousness of a JJ Smit hoick over midwicket.

"It all comes down to funding. It comes down to a country with 2.4 million people to have enough resources to develop players at 13 years old and to try their hardest to develop.

"I've got 16 players to choose from in the whole country. If I get two injuries or two Covid cases I have to play with 14 players - that's what the ICC doesn't get.

"We only have five cricket clubs. We don't have a provincial set-up in Namibia. I want to get a message out to the ICC regarding associate cricket. I feel that there is a huge responsibility to us as Namibia to do that again."

Playing the 'perfect game'

JJ Smit scored a valuable 31 not out in the win against Sri Lanka

De Bruyn has a few ideas that he believes could bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots in the game.

He proposes a restructure to international cricket that would arrange tri-series involving two full member teams - such as England or India - and one associate team.

He has appealed to the ICC to take more responsibility and invest more funds in the grassroots infrastructure of these developing nations.

The 45-year-old is, however, realistic, acknowledging that the more established boards are not likely to make room for Namibia - who will co-host the 2027 Cricket World Cup - unless they can constantly offer a challenge on the field.

Sri Lanka, who secured a routine seven-wicket win over Namibia at last year's T20 World Cup, are just the third full ICC member that the African nation has beaten.

All-rounder David Wiese starred in an eight-wicket win over Ireland at last year's tournament and earlier this year, the Eagles claimed a 3-2 series win over Zimbabwe.

"Last year, we were skittled out for 96 against Sri Lanka," De Bruyn points out.

"Twelve months later, we've come here and played the perfect game against the Asia Cup champions. I can't tell you how proud I am.

"But that's in the history books. I told my players at training that there is good news and bad news. The good news is that there is another opportunity to announce themselves. The bad news is that yesterday is gone.

"It was the biggest moment of our careers but it doesn't guarantee that we'll go and beat the Netherlands. I'm already plotting and planning."

Feeling the pressure ahead of Dutch clash

Pierre de Bruyn is attempting to keep his players grounded before their final two first-round games against the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates

The Netherlands are filled with veteran players who have experience in the top franchise leagues around the world.

Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe and Tom Cooper are the standout names in a team that has been a standard bearer for associate cricket nations.

Should they win and Sri Lanka beat the United Arab Emirates later on Tuesday, Namibia will qualify for the Super 12s stage for the second successive T20 World Cup.

Doing so would likely see them progress as group winners and place them alongside England, Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the next round. De Bruyn, though, is intent on keeping his team grounded.

"We have to, even though [with] moments like Sunday, you want to hold on to them for as long as possible," he says.

"You have to reset and focus on the next game and we've had one day to prepare for that. It's really tough. It's overwhelming for players and for me as a coach.

"It's not easy. I do feel the pressure. Our press expects that we need to do it [qualify] now. They're asking if we can make the semi-finals now! Success will bring that.

"Luckily I'm working with a group of players who are humble and there's a bigger picture. They've made history. It was an amazing day for international cricket as well as Namibian cricket."