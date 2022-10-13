Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Alex Iwobi has one goal and four assists in 10 appearances for Everton in all competitions this season

Everton manager Frank Lampard believes Alex Iwobi has become "one of the best midfielders" in the Premier League and called on the Nigerian to show it more regularly.

The 26-year-old, who endured an indifferent start to life on Merseyside, has impressed in a central midfield role this season.

Iwobi's first goal of the season - a wonderful curling effort from 25 yards - came in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Man United and Lampard says his ability has never been in doubt.

"His development has been brilliant," Lampard said.

"He played in a double 6 (pivot) earlier in the season and then moved into a slightly more advanced 8 [role] and his form has been great.

"There was a perception about Alex when I came in and it's all his work. All I've done is support him and try and maybe adapt the positions slightly, and the rest is him.

"I felt and always thought he'd be dangerous in the middle areas of the pitch. It probably helps that I was a midfield player, and some of the things he has I wouldn't have wanted to go up against.

"Opening up the pitch up more, centrally, was a big help for him. He's one of the best midfield players in the league.

"I just want more from him because I think with what he's got, attribute-wise, there's still more to come."

Dribbling threat and contract talks

Iwobi joined Everton in August 2019 from boyhood club Arsenal for a fee that could yet rise to £34m.

However, he has only started 67 of a possible 123 Premier League games since joining, and has netted five league goals in 92 outings for the Toffees - six fewer than he managed in 100 top-flight appearances for Arsenal.

Having earned positive reviews for his performances so far this season, last month Iwobi told BBC Sport Africa that shutting out negative criticism of his game has helped his growth at Goodison Park.

While accepting the Super Eagle, who has scored 10 goals in 59 caps for the West Africans, has impressive dribbling ability, Lampard says Iwobi must be disciplined with that talent.

"Sometimes you don't want to dribble in the middle of park but I always remember - and I'm not comparing - that Yaya Toure was a midfielder player who could take you in and go past you both ways," the 44-year-old former Chelsea boss added.

"I always found that a difficult threat in-game.

"When a player has that talent and can play, but also has vision and off-the-ball work-rate, it's something you really want to work with and can be a big help for the team."

Iwobi's current contract at Goodison Park runs until 2024, but Lampard, speaking ahead of Everton's trip to Tottenham on Saturday, says Everton are in talks with his representatives over a new long-term contract.

"I know that Kevin [Thelwell, Everton's director of football] is speaking with Alex's people on that front. So we'll see how that one develops."