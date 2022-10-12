Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Youcef Belaili made his final appearance for Brest against Strasbourg on 4 September

French club Ajaccio have signed Algeria international Youcef Belaili on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old midfielder joins on a deal until the end of the season after terminating his contract at French Ligue 1 rivals Brest in September.

Belaili says his compatriot Andy Delort, a former Ajaccio player, influenced his decision to join the Corsican outfit.

"I chose Ajaccio because I spoke with Andy and he said it was a good club," he told the club website. external-link

"I then met with Johan Cavalli [the sporting director] and we talked extensively about the club."

Belaili has scored nine goals and provided a staggering 22 assists in 45 appearances for Algeria at senior international.

The vastly-travelled player bounced back from a doping suspension to help Algeria to the 2019 African Cup of Nations and 2021 Arab Cup titles.

A colourful career path has taken him from his native Oran to France, through stints in Tunisia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia before the mutual termination of his contract at Brest.

He was forced to release a statement through the Algeria Football Federation (FAF) denying allegations in the Qatari media that "disturbing personal issues and disorderliness" led to his departure from Brest, with the player insisting his exit was a "mutual separation".

Hoping to get his career back on track, Belaili is now looking ahead and raring to go at struggling Ajaccio.

"I will give everything to the club by scoring goals and providing enough assists for us to stay in Ligue 1," he added.

"I have a lot of experience and the objective is to stay with Ajaccio, the coach, Johan and the supporters beyond this agreed time."

Ajaccio hope to have Belaili available for their Ligue 1 match at Troyes on Sunday, pending approval by the LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel).