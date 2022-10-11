Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Enock Mwepu joined Brighton on a four-year deal from Red Bull Salzburg in July last year

Tributes have flooded in for Enock Mwepu after the Zambia midfielder was forced to retire on Monday because of a heart condition, so depriving him of a "bright future".

Doctors picked up the condition after the 24-year-old Brighton player, nicknamed 'The Computer' because of his reading of the game, fell ill on a recent trip to Mali with his national team.

"Enock has given so much in a short period to Zambia and we are indebted to him," former Zambia striker Kalusha Bwalya, a former African Footballer of the Year, told BBC Sport Africa.

"He had a bright future. It is not good news, as a friend and as a football-loving Zambian.

"I wish him and his family all the strength in the world at this most difficult time. We will keep him in our prayers and we hope he stays strong."

Mwepu, who was instrumental in helping Zambia win a maiden African Under-20 title in 2017, was captain of the Chipolopolo (Copper Bullets), having registered six goals from his 23 caps.

Zambia's Football Association (Faz) spoke of its "profound shock and devastation" after Mwepu announced his retirement.

"This being a medical diagnosis leaves us with little else to say but only wish our skipper all the best throughout this process," Faz president Andrew Kamanga added.

"We have kept tabs on his condition since he was admitted to hospital in Mali and airlifted to London, and had hoped for better news.

"While it is too soon to talk about the next step, we will walk with him throughout this journey and wish him full recovery.

"I have spoken to the player, who advises that he be left alone in the meantime to digest in privacy what has just happened. We, however, remain at his full disposal for him and his family in this dark moment."

In an open letter to Faz and Zambia supporters, external-link Mwepu thanked those who had offered "assistance and guidance" over the course of his career.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the fans who watched and supported me - you have been simply amazing," he wrote.

"But alas, the time has come for me to end my professional playing journey and join you as a fellow fan of the national team.

"I tried my best to serve the national team with dignity, pride, and respect. My greatest hope is that my contribution to the team made a difference."

Mwepu was unable to train after arriving in West Africa last month and spent four days in hospital. He had tests on his return to England, with his club Brighton saying the results meant his "only option" was to retire.

Tributes from Daka, Welbeck and Zambia's President

Zambia striker Patson Daka (left) and Mwepu enjoyed success together at RB Salzburg

Mwepu won four Austrian league titles with RB Salzburg and the Austrian Cup three times before he joined Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £18m ($20m) in July 2021.

Zambia team-mate Patson Daka, who also played alongside Mwepu at Salzburg, said it "saddens him" that the two could not continue their careers together after the pair both moved to England last year - when Daka joined Leicester City.

Mwepu's first campaign with the Seagulls was affected by injury, but he won the club's goal of the season award for his stunning long-range strike against Liverpool in October last year.

In total, he scored three goals in 27 appearances for the Premier League club.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck tweeted he was "devastated" that Mwepu was being forced to hang up his boots.

"A great player and a truly great guy," Welbeck added. external-link "Family and health is way more important than football. Enock will shine off the pitch too. No doubt!"

"Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with," new Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, who was only appointed last month, told the club's website.

"We will do everything we can to help him."

Former manager Graham Potter, now in charge at Chelsea, added: "He's a fantastic person so whatever he does he will succeed in his life, but it's a shame we won't see him on the football pitch."

RB Salzburg urged Mwepu to "stay strong" while Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema also tweeted his support for Mwepu.

"Thank you Enock for pushing the boundaries for Zambian football. We wish you good health and God's blessings in your next chapter," Hichilema posted. external-link

Mwepu (left) helped Zambia to reach the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup in 2017

Mwepu never played at the Africa Cup of Nations, for which Zambia have not qualified since 2015, but there were hopes that he, Daka and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala could lead a revival of the Copper Bullets - African champions in 2012 - on the continental stage.

"There is immense shock," former Faz official Ponga Liwewe told BBC Sport Africa.

"His career was going places and he was one of the players we were hoping would reignite Zambian football and set it back on the right track. The loss of Mwepu is a big blow for the Zambian game.

"There is disbelief that a player who had the potential to be one of the greatest talents in Zambian football has seen his career cut short."