Adlene Guedioura made his senior debut for Algeria in 2010 and has won 62 caps for his country

Algeria international Adlene Guedioura says the mental and emotional struggle he went through after missing out on qualification for this year's World Cup will always be a "trauma" in his head.

The 36-year-old plays for Qatari club Al-Duhail but will only be a spectator at the tournament after the Desert Foxes lost a two-legged play-off against Cameroon on away goals back in March.

The North Africans had sought a replay amid complaints about refereeing decisions and Guedioura says their defeat - and the manner of it - hit him hard.

"I went back to Paris with my family. It took me three weeks to a month to try to go out because Paris is full of Algerians and people come to you to tell you: 'What's happened, how and why?'," he told the BBC's World Football podcast.

"Those memories come back and it's hurting.

"It's going to be a trauma in my head because I'm 36 now and I still have a lot in the tank. It was my life's hope to play the World Cup here (in Qatar).

"I'm quite familiar to this country, the manager (of Algeria) lives in Qatar as well. Many players play here, so for us it was kind of a World Cup in our second country.

"The problem is that it was so close that the hurt is more and the scenario of the game [against Cameroon] as well hurts even more. It's going to be a trauma that will take time for me to recover."

After seeing one goal ruled out for offside and another for handball, Algeria's World Cup dreams were shattered in heart-breaking fashion as Cameroon scored at the end of extra time, in the 124th minute no less, to book their place in Qatar.

France-born midfielder Guedioura, who made three outings as a substitute for Algeria at the 2010 World Cup, first reached the heights of the Premier League with Wolves, making his debut in a goalless draw with Liverpool in 2010.

Guedioura made his international debut that same year and has won 62 caps - scoring twice - but this year has been a double blow after Algeria endured a disappointing group-stage elimination while attempting to defend their Africa Cup of Nations title.

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi (foreground) sank to the turf after the dramatic defeat by Cameroon in World Cup qualifying

Just two months later, Algeria suffered their World Cup play-off exit against Cameroon, and Guedioura admits it will be tough watching the world's biggest showpiece on his doorstep.

"The first game of the World Cup is going to be bitter to taste because I felt like we should have been there," he said.

"As an athlete, football player and fan, you want to play the World Cup - it's the pinnacle. In your life, you want to play in the best competitions, especially for your country, so this is why I felt like this.

"When they whistle for the first game, with the ceremony and everything, it's going to be hard for me. Until the World Cup will pass, it will go down slowly but it's still a trauma for me."

Backing for Qatar on home soil

Guedioura, who also had Premier League stints with Crystal Palace and Watford, first moved to Qatar to play for Al-Gharafa in 2019, and admits his allegiances are very much split after three years playing in the country.

"I have friends because I played with, let's say, half of the (Qatar) team," he said. "I really believe that if they win the first game against Ecuador, they will do well with the support of the people here and go further.

"This project for them was big and they managed to do this well and they were in [training] camp for such a long time they are really prepared. I wish them to do well and to get the first step - a win.

"They have really quality players and the first name who comes up (for me) in the national team is Akram Afif, who was named Asian Player of the Year [in 2019].

"Karim Boudiaf, who was born in France with Algerian origins, is the captain and is doing very well - and you have Hassan Al-Haydos, who plays number 10, who is a very good player, very skilful and has scored some great goals."