Ibrahim Gusau replaces Amaju Pinnick, who had led the NFF since 2014

Ibrahim Gusau has been elected the new president of Nigeria's Football Federation (NFF), so replacing long-term incumbent Amaju Pinnick.

Chairman of the regional Zamfara FA, Gusau won Friday's poll in Benin City after winning 39 votes out of a possible 41.

Former international goalkeeper Peterside Idah, who got one vote in the first round, insisted on a run-off but still ended up with a solitary vote (with the other invalidated).

The polls went ahead following an NFF appeal against a court injunction that had originally barred it from taking place.

Both Pinnick and the sports minister Sunday Dare are expected in court to answer questions on the matter on 5 October.

A bomb threat had also been made against the elections, which took place on Friday without any security incident amidst tight security in Benin City.

After receiving 12 and six votes respectively, outgoing NFF vice presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko stepped down from the race, unlike former Enyimba and Moroka Swallows keeper Idah.

The 58-year-old Gusau, a civil servant with the Zamfara Ministry of Finance, now takes charge of an organisation recently blighted by a poor domestic league, financial problems and accusation of corruptions.

Gusau was an executive member of the NFF board under Pinnick, who enjoyed the backing of Fifa amid corruption allegations he denied prior to becoming the first person to win a second consecutive term as NFF boss.

Pinnick says he will now shift his focus to his roles at the Confederation of African Football and global body Fifa.

A member of the all-powerful Fifa Council, Pinnick's attempt for a third term in office was rejected by a support base led by Gusau, prompting the 51-year-old to drop the idea of staying in power beyond 2022.

Praised by some for attracting major sponsors on board, Pinnick's critics points at his failure to leave any major legacy in eight years, while the men's and women's national teams suffered some poor results under his watch.

He will be remembered as a man who fulfilled personal ambitions but failed to win the hearts of football fans in the West African nation.