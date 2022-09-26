Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min's first-half header earned South Korea victory over Cameroon in a friendly in Seoul on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old nodded home a rebound in the 35th minute after Kim Jin-Su's strike was parried by Indomitable Lions keeper Andre Onana.

The Central African nation, who fell 2-0 to Uzbekistan on Friday, have now suffered two defeats in their final warm-ups prior to naming their World Cup squad.

Coach Rigobert Song named a strong side against the Asians in the South Korean capital, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu's ambitious long-range effort was just wide midway through the first half.

Exciting Hwang In-Beom and Kim Jin-Su both went close for Korea, before the latter broke free on the left to unleash a strike that was clawed away by Onana only to sit up nicely for Son's powerful header.

Cameroon, who fielded Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo throughout, had missed chances through Olivier Ntcham, Martin Hongla, and Pierre Kunde, while Léandre Tawamba saw his stoppage-time effort saved.

The five-time African champions, who begin their World Cup campaign against Switzerland and are also grouped with Brazil and Serbia in Group G at the finals, will host Jamaica in a friendly in Yaounde on 9 November before leaving for Qatar, according to Song.

Later on Tuesday, Morocco and Ghana take on Paraguay and Nicaragua respectively as they continue their preparations for the World Cup, with African champions Senegal facing Iran in an early afternoon fixture.

Washout in Mali

Elsewhere, torrential rain and stormy weather conditions forced the abandonment of Mali and Zambia's second friendly game in four days in Bamako on Monday.

The game was stopped after 15 minutes following a heavy downpour which flooded the pitch.

The two teams ran for cover and after 45 minutes it looked like the game would resume as the Mali players returned to the turf to re-start their warm-up.

Some reports suggested that Zambia did not return to the pitch before it was eventually called off by the match officials, but Fashion Sakala rejected such claims.

The Rangers forward insisted the Chipolopolo players wanted to impress after Friday's 1-0 loss in the Malian capital.

"We wanted to play and avenge our defeat on Friday but it's unfortunate that the game was cancelled," he said.

"We started well and were highly-motivated to win, everyone wanted to beat Mali but the weather ruined things."