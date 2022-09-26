Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Zambia's Enock Mwepu fell ill shortly after arriving for international duty in Mali last week

Brighton and Hove Albion's Zambian international Enock Mwepu has returned to England for medical tests after falling unwell during a trip to Mali.

Zambia were beaten 1-0 by Mali on Friday, with the two teams meeting in another friendly on Monday night.

Mwepu was unable to train with the team after arriving in West Africa, where he was hospitalised for four days.

"Enoch got ill as soon as he got into the country," Wesley Ngongo, Zambia's team doctor, said on social media. external-link

"When we got here, we assessed and felt he needed to go to the hospital. We took him to hospital and due to the severity of the condition, he was admitted for further tests and further evaluation.

"He was discharged from hospital [on Sunday] - however he needs further treatment and evaluation as quickly as possible so he's been allowed to travel back to the United Kingdom."

Along with Leicester City striker Patson Daka, Mwepu travelled out ahead of the rest of the Zambia squad to the Malian capital Bamako.

While Mwepu has returned to his Premier League club, Daka - who has also fallen ill - is currently recovering in the team's hotel.

The striker initially had no problems and took part in training only to then also require a trip to a hospital in Bamako and be put on treatment.

It is unclear whether either Mwepu, whose Brighton side travel to Liverpool on Saturday, or Daka, whose struggling Leicester host Nottingham Forest next Monday, will be able to play in the next round of Premier League fixtures.

Zambia are also looking for a new coach after Aljosa Asanovic, appointed in January, left his role on the eve of the Mali matches in a row over non-payment of his salary, an allegation which Zambia's FA denies.

Assistant coach Moses Sichone has taken charge of the Mali friendlies in the Croat's absence.