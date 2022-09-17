Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Uncapped at senior level, Orji Okonkwo (centre) joined Italian side Bologna after starring in the 2015 Under-17 World Cup

Nigerian striker Orji Okonkwo has been suspended from football for four years after being found guilty of a doping violation, according to Fifa.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Serie A side Bologna, was initially handed the ban by the national anti-doping agency (Nado Italia) in June.

In February, Okonkwo - who is set to appeal - had tested positive for the steroid clostebol during a loan spell at Cittadella.

Clostebol, which the player said he used to treat a problematic knee, is on the World Anti-Doping Code prohibited list.

Fifa's disciplinary committee has now extended the Nado Italia sanctions to have "worldwide effect", according to its chairperson Jorge Ivan Palacio.

"Consequently, the Committee decided to extend the sanction imposed on the player by the Italian Nado on 20 June 2022," read a Fifa statement.

"More specifically, the player is sanctioned with a four years suspension from all football-related activities in accordance with the decision."

His ban has been backdated to 25 February and he will be free to play again on 24 February 2026.

BBC Sport Africa has been informed by the player's representatives that he will appeal against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Rising star

Okonkwo joined Bologna based in northern Italy in August 2016, a year after he helped Nigeria, alongside Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal, win the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.

He has made 30 appearances, scoring three goals in 27 Serie A matches, for the side, including four starts.

Okonkwo had two notable loan spells at Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact and also spent time on loan at Italian second tier clubs Brescia, Reggina and Cittadella.

At international level, Okwonkwo started three games for Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations, scoring a goal against Zambia.

He starred as the West African nation clinched a fifth U-17 world title in Chile seven years ago, appearing in five games during the tournament and scoring in the 4-2 semi-final win over Mexico.