Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Andre Onana spent seven-and-a-half years at Dutch giants Ajax before his move to Inter Milan

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana may have made his Inter Milan debut against Bayern Munich but he had mixed feelings in the wake of the 2-0 home defeat in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old, who joined Inter on a five-year deal in July, was an unused substitute in the opening five Serie A matches as boss Simone Inzaghi opted for the veteran Samir Handanovic.

Bayern had 21 attempts on goal, including 11 on target, in Wednesday's Group C encounter and might have won by a more handsome margin, but Onana produced some brilliant saves and did well to keep out Bayern's Senegal forward Sadio Mane.

"The truth is that whenever one makes a debut, you're happy but when you start with a defeat, it's difficult," the Indomitable Lions number one told Inter TV. external-link

"It was a complicated game because we played against a very great rival. We did our job - only a goal was missing, which we were hoping for, but in the next games we'll get there. "

Onana was brought in as the successor to Handanovic, 38, but Inzaghi confirmed his rotational policy will see the Slovenian return in goal for the weekend's league game against Torino.

His rival for the number one spot is taking a philosophical approach.

"I am expecting a tricky game against Torino because every team wants to win against Inter. But we are Inter and must try to beat all teams," Onana said.

"We suffered difficult moments when also losing against Milan which, with other defeats, complicated things for everyone. The most important thing is the team winning. I hope that next time it will be better."

Inter finished second in Serie A last season, two points behind cross-city rivals AC Milan.

Onana is the fourth Cameroonian to play for the Nerazzurri after Pierre Wome, Daniel Boumsong and Samuel Eto'o.

His final season at Ajax was a mixed one following a 12-month doping ban, which was reduced to nine months on appeal.

He returned to competitive action last November, and helped Cameroon to a third-placed finish at the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil earlier this year.

The former Barcelona youngster is expected to be number one for the Indomitable Lions at the World Cup in Qatar later this year, where Rigobert Song's side will face Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia in Group G.