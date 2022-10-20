Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Kalidou Koulibaly captained Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations trophy - the country's first continental title - in February

Senegal captain and Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly says the Teranga Lions are aiming to become the first African nation to win the World Cup, with the tournament in Qatar exactly a month away.

No side from the continent has ever made it past the quarter-finals, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and most recently Ghana (2010) knocked out in the last eight - all after extra time or penalties.

This year's finals start on 20 November when the hosts face Ecuador in Group A, with Senegal beginning their campaign, in the same pool, against the Netherlands the following day.

Koulibaly, who plays regularly in the Premier League, believes Africa's representatives need to think bigger than just reaching the knock-out phase.

"African nations are lacking self-esteem and self-awareness that they can really win a World Cup," the 31-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

"We consider that going past the group stage is a good thing, but we should set higher goals for ourselves.

"I don't think that the French team or the English team are happy with going through the group stages - they want to go further.

"We should have the same mindset. That's what I am trying to bring to Senegal.

"I think it's time that an African country delivers and wins the World Cup, because we are a very talented continent. We have great players."

Senegal were crowned continental champions in February and are 18th in the world rankings heading into Qatar, having been Africa's top-ranked side since November 2018.

They will be joined as African representatives in Qatar by Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia.

Manner of 2018 exit 'unfair'

Senegal became the first team to be eliminated from a World Cup based on fair play points in Russia four years ago

Two decades ago, Senegal stunned defending champions France with an unexpected 1-0 win on their World Cup debut in Japan and South Korea.

The West Africans then drew with Denmark and Uruguay and beat Sweden to reach the quarter-finals, before being eliminated 1-0 by Turkey after a golden goal in the fourth minute of extra time.

The Lions could not repeat that feat on their second World Cup finals appearance four years ago, exiting in the group stage along with Africa's four other representatives (Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia).

However, their experience in Russia - where Japan progressed at Senegal's expense on their fair play record - has not deterred Koulibaly.

"We still resent the 2018 World Cup, especially me, because I know that we could have done better. I was really sad about going home that early," admitted the centre-back.

"It was unfair. We thought it was going to be about the goal average, but getting knocked out on the basis of a fair play rule really hurts.

"We learned a lot but it was a shame, because we were capable of qualifying on the pitch by winning games. We didn't do it though, so the blame is on us."

African players 'among best in world'

Senegal and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane finished runner-up to Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in the vote for this year's Ballon d'Or

Thirteen different African nations have participated in the World Cup since it was first staged in 1930, with Egypt the first team to feature four years later in Italy.

It was 44 years ago that Tunisia achieved a major milestone by beating Mexico 3-1 at the 1978 finals in Argentina for Africa's first-ever win at a World Cup.

As the continent looks to secure its first semi-finalist, Koulibaly insists the success of African players at top European clubs in recent years shows that the gap is closing.

"Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah are amongst the best players in the world," he added.

"Africa is getting there, and I want an African country to prove to everybody else that we are capable.

"I hope this country will be Senegal because I think we have the skills to do so. It's going to be the second time in my career, and we want to show the world that Senegal is a big country.

"We have nothing to prove to anyone, we just have to deliver on the pitch. The World Cup has to be in our heads.

"When I joined the national team, I wanted to win an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and play in a World Cup. I did play in a World Cup but I'm still upset about it. Then I won the Afcon in 2022. I fulfilled my goals.

"But because my first World Cup was not a happy experience for me, I want to show in this World Cup that Senegal is amongst the best football nations in the world, and that we deserve to be here."

Targets in Qatar

Koulibaly captained Senegal to a 2-0 friendly win over Bolivia last month before a 1-1 draw with fellow World Cup qualifiers Iran

Four years ago, Senegal manager Aliou Cisse said he was "certain" an African team will eventually win the World Cup.

Having lost the 2002 Nations Cup final as captain and the 2019 edition as a coach, Cisse finally led the Lions to a maiden continental success in February.

The country erupted in celebration after decades of heart-breaking near misses to erase Senegal's reputation as one of Africa's underachieving footballing nations.

Thousands took to the streets to celebrate in the capital Dakar, with car horns blaring and fireworks set off after the penalty shootout victory over Egypt.

Koulibaly believes that success in Cameroon has set the tone for the team heading into Qatar.

"This Afcon trophy is going to raise self-awareness for the World Cup. We will be willing to do better," he added.

"Our first goal is going to go through the group stages because in 2018 we didn't.

"The whole country will expect a lot from us, but the World Cup is just at another level. Every player dreams to play in a World Cup so going there and qualifying after the group stage will be good, and then we will fix our goals step-by-step.

"We will go there well-prepared. It's coming soon but we must also be careful because a lot can happen [beforehand]."