Mosimane won three continental trophies during his time at Al Ahly, including the Caf Super Cup last December

Former Al Ahly manager Pitso Mosimane says he does not know if his next job will be in Africa but insists he will not rush into another role.

The continent's most decorated club coach left the Egyptian side, with whom he won two African Champions League titles, by mutual consent in June.

The South African, 58, has been linked with national teams and top clubs in Africa and Asia since.

"I am just waiting for the right project because the mentality is not to jump at any offers at this stage of my career," he told BBC Sport Africa.

Mosimane led the Cairo giants to back-to-back Champions League triumphs after joining in 2020, but lost last season's final to Wydad Casablanca.

His haul of three continental trophies with Al Ahly included the Caf Super Cup which he landed last December.

The former South Africa coach also secured two consecutive third-placed finishes at the Club World Cup, including the 2021 edition played in February.

Since June, he has switched his attention to the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools in Johannesburg.

"I always dedicate myself to the job because this game is my passion, it's why I decided to focus on the schools for now," he said.

"I am very excited with the level of support from the provinces here. Some schools and individuals have also embraced what we are doing now and that makes me happy.

"I am trying to develop young footballers with the aim of creating the stars of tomorrow, but I've been approached by some teams.

"After 21 years in coaching and the structure we are building here, it is very crucial to carefully consider the right project to take."

Al Ahly return?

Mosimane left Al Ahly by mutual consent in June, since when the Egyptians have fired his successor

When Mosimane, who coached South Africa from 2010 to 2012, took his role in North Africa, it was his first managerial post outside of his homeland.

Some reports in Egypt have linked him with a return to Ahly after his former employers sacked his successor, Portuguese manager Ricardo Soares, just two months into the job.

Reports in his native country have linked him with Tanzania's Simba, while some suggest Mosimane is looking to take on a national side.

In response, he says he is happy to wait for the right opportunity.

"I had a great time in Egypt, made some good friends and remain proud of what we managed to achieve," he added.

"I will not close any door and if the right project [from clubs or national teams] comes, then we'll see where that takes us."

During his time in South Africa, Mosimane also won the 2016 African Champions League title with Mamelodi Sundowns, which earned him the best African Club Coach of the Year award in 2016.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder's managerial career - one that has taken him the length of the continent, from SuperSport United to Al Ahly via Sundowns - has delivered a combined 21 titles across three clubs.