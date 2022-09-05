Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Nigeria Under-20 international Flourish Sabastine netted for Bayelsa Queens in their win over Ampen Darkoa Ladies

Nigerian club Bayelsa Queens became the sixth side to qualify for the Women's African Champions League after winning their zonal qualifier.

The Queens beat Ghana's Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-0 in Ivory Coast on Saturday to seal their spot at the eight-team finals, which begin in Morocco on 30 October.

The Nigerian champions join Moroccan hosts AS FAR, inaugural champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Egypt's Wadi Degla, and will be one of four debutants in the competition.

Zambia's Green Buffaloes, Determine Girls of Liberia and Tanzanian side Simba Queens will also be making their first appearance.

The final qualifier, from Africa's central zone, will be decided at a tournament in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, from 10-16 September.

The group-stage draw for the second Women's African Champions League will be held in Morocco on Friday.