Felix Afena-Gyan did not feature for Roma in the new campaign before his move to Cremonese

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan hopes he can help Cremonese fulfil their potential after joining from Serie A rivals Roma.

The 19-year-old forward moved to the Italian top-flight newcomers for an undisclosed fee on Monday, having scored two goals in 22 senior appearances for the Giallorossi.

Afena-Gyan only joined Roma at the start of 2021 and progressed rapidly from their Under-18 side to the senior squad under Jose Mourinho, and he had signed a new four-year contract last month.

"I'm delighted to continue my development at Cremonese. Ready to help the club achieve its vision," he wrote on Instagram.

Cremonese are back in Serie A for the first time since 1995-96, but have lost their first three league games of the new campaign.

The Lombardy club have been busy in the transfer window, signing 18 players including Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers and compatriot David Okereke.

Mourinho 'changed Afena-Gyan's life'

Afena-Gyan made his first-team debut for Roma last October, with both his Serie A goals coming during a cameo appearance against Genoa the following month.

He posted a heartfelt farewell to Roma, crediting Mourinho with "changing his life" - while he also paid tribute to his old Primavera coach, Alberto de Rossi.

"I'm grateful to AS Roma, the technical team and staff for the precious opportunity and support I have enjoyed in the last year and a half," Afena-Gyan said in a message posted on Twitter. external-link

"My utmost love to the manager Jose Mourinho. The last seven months with you have totally changed my life. Thank you for believing in me.

"To my former team-mates and Roma fans, I cherish the wonderful moments we shared together."

Afena-Gyan made his Ghana debut in March, helping the Black Stars to qualify for this year's World Cup by overcoming West African rivals Nigeria in a two-legged play-off.

He scored his first international goal against Madagascar in June, and has won a total of six caps.

