Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mayar Sherif became the first Egyptian woman to play in a Grand Slam in the Open era

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Egypt's Mayar Sherif says she needs to rediscover her best form to beat Marta Kostyuk in the first round of the US Open.

The 26-year-old has only played three singles matches since her second-round exit at the French Open in May, all of which she has lost.

Sherif did beat Kostyuk in straight sets in the first round at Roland Garros, but an injury lay-off has seen her drop to 63rd the world rankings, two places above her Ukrainian opponent.

"I have so many things to work on," Sherif told the BBC World Service.

"I just got back from an injury. I hadn't played in two months so now I'm trying to just get back in shape [with] fitness, mentality, consistency.

"I have a lot of margin to improve.

"The thing is to go on the court and to focus on my goals. And at some moment, it's just going to happen and I'm going to get that consistency.

"I have to push for it to happen. Hopefully, the first round here will be the one."

Sherif became the first Egyptian women to play at a Grand Slam in the Open era when she appeared at the French Open in 2020, but has never gone past the first round in New York.

"Since I was young, I always dreamed about playing in the big courts, big tournaments. I imagined myself there," she said.

"The first time was very stressful but now it feels like playing a Grand Slam match is like playing at any other tournament.

"You just give it a little more importance. Once you get used to the level and playing with these players, you feel like you can even improve at that level."

Sherif is scheduled to play in Tuesday's evening session at Flushing Meadows, with her match the final one on Court 4.

Meanwhile, world number five Ons Jabeur said it was "nice to get the rhythm" after beginning her US Open campaign with a 7-5 6-2 win over Madison Brengle of the USA.

"She was tricky," the Tunisian, 28, added.

"She has a lot of experience and plays different shots from other players. I'm glad that I could get the win in two sets.

"I'm just happy that I stayed focused and really went for every game."

Jabeur, who finished as runner-up at Wimbledon in July, will face Elizabeth Mandlik, another American, in the second round.