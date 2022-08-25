Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Cameroon beat Algeria on the away goals rule to win their play-off in March and qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Cameroon have arranged two friendly matches in South Korea as Africa's five World Cup qualifiers finalise their preparations for Qatar.

The Indomitable Lions will face Uzbekistan on 23 September and South Korea four days later in Seoul.

Meanwhile, Senegal will meet Bolivia on 24 September in Austria, and the Teranga Lions are also expected to face Iran.

Last week five-time World Cup winners Brazil announced they will play World Cup-bound Ghana and Tunisia in warm-up friendlies in September.

The venues for those matches are yet to be decided.

The Confederation of African Football has postponed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which were scheduled next month to allow its five World Cup qualifiers to prepare for the tournament.

The World Cup kicks off on 20 November when hosts Qatar face Ecuador, with the final on 18 December.

There is only a one-week window of preparation for the 32 countries competing in Qatar, with players joining up with their national teams from 13 November.

Last month Morocco arranged fixtures against Chile and Paraguay, which will both be held in Spain on 23 and 27 September respectively.

Cameroon have been drawn alongside Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G and Senegal, who became continental champions for the first time in February, are in Group A with the hosts, Ecuador and the Netherlands.

Ghana, who will also face Switzerland in November before the finals kick off, will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Tunisia are in Group D with holders France, Australia and Denmark while Morocco take on Belgium, Canada and Croatia in Group F.