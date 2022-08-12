Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Tamirat Tola set a new World Athletics Championships marathon record last month

Reigning world marathon champion Tamirat Tola has withdrawn from the London Marathon in October.

The Ethiopian has not fully recovered from his victory in the men's race at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, last month.

Tola, 31, set a new championship record of two hours, five minutes and 36 seconds to go one better than the silver medal he won at the 2017 World Championships in London.

"Unfortunately, since the World Championships I have had problems with muscle fatigue and have not yet been able to resume training," he said.

Britain's Mo Farah will run the race for the first time since 2019, while Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew and Belgium's Bashir Abdi - the silver and bronze medallists in Eugene - will also be on the start line on Sunday, 2 October alongside defending champion Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia and compatriot Kenenisa Bekele.

In the elite women's race, Ethiopia's Degitu Azimeraw, the runner-up at last year's London Marathon, has withdrawn from this year's event.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei and reigning champion Joyciline Jepkosgei, both from Kenya, lead the entries in the capital.

Charlotte Purdue is the fastest British runner on the women's start list, while Eilish McColgan is set to make her marathon debut after winning 10,000m gold at the Commonwealth Games.