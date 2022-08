Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Victor Moses scored three goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for Spartak Moscow last season

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses is facing a long lay-off after suffering an Achilles injury playing for club side Spartak Moscow.

The 31-year-old will have surgery after picking up the injury in the club's 2-0 win at Ural in the Russian Premier League on Saturday.

The former Chelsea winger, who was widely linked with a return to England over the past few months, had scored twice in four league outings in the new campaign.

Spartak, Russia's most successful club, expect Moses to be out for six months.

Moses scored 18 goals in 128 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup at Stamford Bridge before moving to Russia in July 2021.

He quit international duty in 2018 but former Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen was keen persuade him to return to the Super Eagles set-up in March.

Moses previously represented England up to Under-21 level before switching allegiance to Nigeria and making his debut against Rwanda in 2012.

He has scored 12 goals in 37 appearances for the West Africans, and helped Nigeria win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Crystal Palace, Wigan, Liverpool, West Ham, Inter Milan and Fenerbahce winger has represented the Super Eagles at two World Cups, in 2014 and 2018.