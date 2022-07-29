Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

South African triathlete Jamie Riddle says competing in the Commonwealth Games for the first time has taught him the true values of the quadrennial event, which was first held in 1960.

The 22-year-old came sixth in the men's race in Birmingham in a time of 51 minutes and 32 seconds, less than a minute behind winner Alex Yee of England.

"It was a dream come true just to be here at the Games. To represent South Africa is such an honour and it's been a lifelong goal," Riddle told BBC Sport Africa.

"I didn't really get the true message of the Commonwealth Games until I watched the opening ceremony. I think the whole point is to bring us all together and, through sports, unite the people and the differences and come together.

"Just being in the race was pretty special and gives me goosebumps."

Riddle is number 79 in the World Triathlon rankings and says his showing on what was his major championships debut has given him confidence.

"In a sport like this which is so tough with so many good guys, sometimes you doubt yourself a lot," he said.

"Just to know that I belong and that everything that I'm doing in training and everything I'm sacrificing is worth it to compete for my country."

Joseph Okal, meanwhile, became the first man from Kenya to finish a triathlon at the Commonwealth Games, coming 35th in a time of one hour, three minutes and 59 seconds.

"I am not too happy with my time. Finishing is amazing even though I didn't perform well," the 20-year-old grandson of athletics great Kipchoge Keino told BBC Sport.

"My body wasn't feeling too good on the bike and on the run. It was my first elite race in Europe and I am still happy to make history."

In the women's triathlon South Africa's Simone Ackerman came eighth in 59 minutes and 19 seconds, with compatriots Shanae Williams and Hannah Newman crossing the line 20th and 21st.

Elsewhere on day one, South African swimmer Lara van Niekerk broke a Commonwealth Games record in the heats of the women's 50m breaststroke.

Her compatriot Tatjana Schoenmaker, the 200m breaststroke Olympic champion and world record holder, was second in that heat.

Nigeria in kit supply row

Nigeria's team joined the parade at the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Thursday

Away from competition, Nigeria are investigating a last-minute request for team kits, having sent a 93-strong team from nine sports federations to Birmingham.

But a British sportswear manufacturer says it was approached to make hundreds of items for the West African on Tuesday, after the affected Nigerian team was reportedly let down by its supplier.

The country's sports ministry told BBC Sport Africa it is looking into the issue and insists the request may have been made by one of its nine competing federations.

"About 300 Team Nigeria kits were delivered over two weeks ago. The general kits procured by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development have since been issued to each and every athlete," the ministry said in a statement.

"These include tracksuits, house wears, sneakers, caps, backpacks, trolley bags, shorts, and ceremonial wear. Team Nigeria athletes have since been donning them.

"We are aware that federations have their own arrangements with different manufacturers with different delivery times and expectations."

Day one results round-up

Kenya saw off neighbours Uganda in their opener in the men's rugby sevens

South Africa's men, ranked number one in the world in rugby sevens, won their opening pool match 46-0 against Malaysia.

Kenya beat rivals Uganda 27-14 but Zambia went down 52-0 to two-time Olympic champions Fiji, and South Africa's women lost their first game 38-0 against Australia.

Kenya's men were defeated their opening Pool A game in the men's 3x3 basketball, losing 15-12 to Canada, and South Africa were beaten 17-2 by England in the wheelchair event.

In Pool B of the women's hockey, Kenya were hammered 16-0 by New Zealand and South Africa lost 4-2 to Scotland, while Ghana lost 5-0 against India in Pool A.

Nigeria beat South Africa 3-0 and Ghana lost 3-1 to Cyprus in Group 2 of the men's team table tennis, while Mauritius were beaten 3-0 by Canada.

Botswana's Leungo Katse beat Zambia's Zulema Chisenga in the round of 64 in the women's squash, while Khaaliqa Sadruddin Nimji of Kenya was knocked out.

Ghana's Evans Ayih and Clement Anafo lost their first-round matches in the men's event.