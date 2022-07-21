Close menu

Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich striker named African Footballer of Year on memorable night for Senegal

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africacomments24

Sadio Mane with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy
Sadio Mane scored three goals at this year's Africa Cup of Nations - and the winning penalty in the final shootout - as Senegal won their first continental title

Senegal's Sadio Mane was crowned African Footballer of the Year for the second time running at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) awards ceremony in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

Mane scored the winning penalty as Senegal beat Egypt in a shootout in this year's Africa Cup of Nations final to lift the trophy for the first time.

The awards returned for the first time in three years after being suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, with Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala also retaining the award she won in 2019.

"I am very, very happy to receive the trophy this year," Mane, 30, said as he collected his prize.

Mane beat compatriot and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as well as former Liverpool team-mate Salah, whose Egypt side lost February's final.

"I thank the Senegalese people - and dedicate this trophy to the youth of my country," added Mane, who helped Senegal reach the World Cup and won two domestic cups with Liverpool.

Mane's prize was one of five picked up by Senegal in a total of seven men's categories after a night to remember for the West African nation.

Long-standing Senegalese boss Aliou Cisse won coach of the year, with his side named men's team of the year, while Pape Sarr was named young player of the year and another Senegalese, Pape Ousmane Sakho, won best goal for his overhead kick for Tanzanian side Simba.

"We waited a long time for this Nations Cup," said Augustin Senghor, the president of Senegal's football federation. "We are a good example to all those teams who have not yet won (the tournament)."

Sarr, who appeared just once during Senegal's historic Nations Cup triumph, won an award previously lifted by Salah himself after his season on loan with French side Metz, so edging out Red Bull Salzburg's Ivorian Karim Konate and Manchester United's Tunisian Hannibal Mejbri.

A host of African football legends such as Daniel Amokachi, Lucas Radebe, Jay-Jay Okocha, Geremi Njitap and Senegalese duo El Hadji Diouf and Khalilou Fadiga - who celebrated on stage with Mane - were in attendance for the awards at the Mohamed VI complex.

African and Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca took the club of the year prize for the second time in a row, while Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, whose Nations Cup ended early because of injury, was named the Interclub Player of the year.

History for Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala with the Copa de la Reina trophy
Oshoala helped Barcelona win the Spanish title and the Copa de la Reina

After a stellar season in which she won Spain's Pichichi award for the top scorer, Oshoala became the first player to win five women's awards, having previously shared eight with compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

She was voted ahead of Cameroon's Inter Milan player Ajara Nchout Njoya and Grace Chanda, whose Zambia side qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time earlier this month.

"It's a record-breaking night for me, as an individual and for Africa as a whole - I've got five today, five!" Oshoala exclaimed.

"2021-22 season was really tough for me as an individual, and I'd like to say thank you to everyone who has stood by me.

"If you don't fall, you don't know the power of comeback and what comeback means," said a player who managed her scoring feats despite a lengthy spell out with injury.

Oshoala dedicated her award to Nigeria's Super Falcons, praising the players for the heart they showed when losing Monday's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semi-final on penalties despite playing nearly an hour with only nine players.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis was named women's coach of the year for the third time in a row, after previous successes in 2018 and 2019.

One of just three women's coaches at a Wafcon featuring 12 sides for the first time, Ellis - whose side can win the trophy for the first time on Saturday - dedicated her award to her fellow female coaches.

The women's team of the year will be announced after Saturday's final, when Banyana Banyana will meet hosts Morocco in a final whose attendance is expected to beat the record 45,000 set on Monday night.

The last twelve months have proved historic for women's football in Africa, with the inaugural African Champions League taking place in late 2021 - with winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa named club of the year.

Meanwhile, Ghana's Evelyn Badu, who was with Hasaacas Ladies before moving to Norway, took both the young player and first interclub player award.

2022 Caf awards winners:

Player of the Year (men): Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Player of the Year (women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Coach of the Year (men): Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Coach of the Year (women):Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

National Team of the Year (men): Senegal.

Young Player of the Year (women):Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Young Player of the Year (men): Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

Club of the Year (women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

Club of the Year (men): Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco).

Interclub Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (men): Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly).

Goal of the Year: Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba).

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by Arsenal -2002, today at 23:43

    Great professional deserved for Mane.🏆

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 23:40

    Who?

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 23:30

    he left varpool to win trophies
    and he's got one(oh and he's gone to a bigger club who win their league on a regular basis not once every 30 years) and that was a ghost title

  • Comment posted by U19402921, today at 23:28

    Is no one going to mention the lack of diversity at these awards? Shameful

  • Comment posted by TerraHawk, today at 23:28

    Well done. Livepoolfc, salute your 👑 king.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 23:26

    My mate works behind the scenes at Anfield and says him and Salah didn't like each other and that's why he left. Dunno if its true but he said was a power struggle. 2 big egos. Hated each other

    • Reply posted by Ekeko, today at 23:29

      Ekeko replied:
      Everyone has a mate who works behind the scenes at Anfield.
      Any more gems you can pass on?

  • Comment posted by Jim ll r__e it, today at 23:24

    I think that’s justifiable- won 3 major trophs + CL Runner up. Well done Sads! 👌🏻

  • Comment posted by Nats, today at 23:23

    Was no other choice but Mane, Liverpool will regret letting him go

  • Comment posted by shuaib, today at 23:23

    am proud of u mane congratulation to u bro & my country female award asisat oshoala...

  • Comment posted by Xgooner49, today at 23:20

    Congrats, Mane. You totally deserve the award. The most gracious African footballer alive. Hope you win it again next year.

  • Comment posted by Tommyshelby, today at 23:19

    Top top player, Liverpool were foolish to let him leave.

  • Comment posted by mickthered, today at 23:19

    Well deserved sadio, you'll always be an L.F.C legend in my eyes 👏👏

  • Comment posted by Cayorman, today at 23:15

    Well deserved, wish you a great season with Bayern

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:12

    Well done Sadio. You might have left us to join Bayern playing in a one team league because you thought you were not appreciated enough which is far from the truth. But you winning African footballer of the year is quite an achievement after a great season with Liverpool and winning the African Cup of Nations with Senegal

  • Comment posted by TheMightyK, today at 23:12

    Well deserved Super Sadio!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 23:12

    Great player and rightly so awarded this Award. Will be missed in Liverpool!

  • Comment posted by Joshyboyyy17, today at 23:10

    Well deserved. Our best attacking player for the majority of his seasons with us

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 23:10

    Love him or hate him its well deserved and ling overdue. Not a scouser.

  • Comment posted by sue lynch, today at 23:09

    Very well deserved award, congratulations Sadio.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport