Moussa Wague has not played a senior game since December 2020 because of a serious knee injury

Senegal international Moussa Wague is aiming for success at Croatian club HNK Gorica after leaving Barcelona following an injury-hit spell with the European giants.

The 23-year-old defender joined the Catalan club's B team from Belgium's KAS Eupen in August 2018 before making his first-team debut against Huesca in 2019.

But after just six appearances for Barcelona, and brief loan stints at French club Nice and Greek side PAOK, the fit-again Wague is hoping for better days in Croatia.

"I feel great. I can't wait to play again, after almost two seasons without official matches," Wague, whose spell at PAOK was cut short by a serious knee injury in December 2020, told the HNK Gorica website.

"It's strange not playing for so long, it was hard for me to accept it at the beginning. That's why I'm happy to be here, to have a new chance to play again.

"For me, the most important thing is football. I want to help the team, win and move forward."

Ups and downs at Nou Camp

Born in Bignona, Senegal, Wague is a product of Qatar's Aspire Academy and spent time at the Doha-based facility before joining Eupen in 2016.

He made 20 appearances in his first season with Barcelona B, which was blighted by an allegation of racism and a four-game ban.

However, a total of six outings followed for the five-time European champions - four in La Liga and two in the Champions League - before loan moves away from the Nou Camp.

Barcelona will receive an undisclosed percentage of any fee HNK Gorica get for Wague should the Croatian club sell him, and the Senegalese is focusing on what lies ahead as he tries to bounce back with club and country.

"I want to thank the club for the confidence and I hope to achieve many successes together," he wrote on Instagram.

The right-back has won 20 caps for Senegal, and Wague was part of the Teranga Lions squad that reached the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He scored his first international goal for Senegal in a 2-2 draw with Japan in their Group H match at the 2018 World Cup - making him Africa's youngest-ever goalscorer at the tournament at the age of 19.

