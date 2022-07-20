Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy picked up personal awards as Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations this year, with Egypt captain Mohamed Salah having to settle for a runners-up medal

Senegal's Sadio Mane and Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala have a chance to retain their Confederation of African Football's (Caf) Player of the Year awards after the organisers cut down its shortlist in the men and women's categories.

Mane, the last man to be crowned Africa's best player back in 2019, will go up against former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah of Egypt and compatriot Edouard Mendy of Chelsea.

Riyad Mahrez, Naby Keita, Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Achraf Hakimi, Sebastien Haller and Kalidou Koulibaly have all fallen by the wayside from the 10-long list released over a week ago.

The women's shortlist has also been revealed, with Africa's most decorated footballer Oshoala, Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia midfielder Grace Chanda making the final three.

Barcelona forward Oshoala was named Africa's best female player three years ago - since when the awards have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Caf, African football's governing body, has also announced the final lists for other men and women's categories including Coach, Young Player, Interclub Player, Club, National team and goal of the year awards.

All the winners will be named on Thursday apart from the women's national team of the year award, which will be announced after the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final on Saturday.

Caf awards 2022 nominees

Player of the Year (women): Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt), Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Inter Milan) and Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona).

Player of the Year (men): Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich), Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool).

Interclub Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes), Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns), Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns).

Interclub Player of the Year (men): Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly), Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly).

Young Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes), Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies), Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne).

Young Player of the Year (men): Karim Konate (Cote d'Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United).

Coach of the Year (women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa), Bruce Mwape (Zambia), Reynald Pedros (Morocco), Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Coach of the Year (men): Aliou Cisse (Senegal), Carlos Queiroz (Egypt), Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club).

Club of the Year (women): AS FAR (Morocco), Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

Club of the Year (men): Al Ahly (Egypt), RS Berkane (Morocco), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco).

National Team of the Year (men): Cameroon, Egypt, Senegal.

Goal of the Year: Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates), Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba).