Morocco have qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time and are now one win away from a first African title

Morocco showed they are "a team to fear" after knocking out holders Nigeria on penalties in the semi-final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

However, the Atlas Lionesses were forced to go the distance by the nine-time African champions, who were reduced to nine players in the 71st minute.

The hosts will now face South Africa in Saturday's final, with both sides vying for their first continental title.

"We are absolutely relentless," forward Rosella Ayane told BBC Sport Africa.

"We absolutely ground it out and showed why we are a team to fear. I had belief the whole time."

The Moroccans created chances galore in the second half and in extra time, but the match finished level at 1-1 after 120 minutes nonetheless.

The North Africans were roared on by a packed stadium in Rabat on Monday, setting a new African women's record attendance of 45,562 fans.

Tottenham player Ayane scored the winner in the penalty shootout to seal a 5-4 victory, but said the occasion and celebrations were "a big blur".

"Getting into the final is an incredible feeling," Ayane, 26, added.

"Morocco has such a special place in my heart. It's a really nice feeling, to see how happy my family are, my nearest and dearest. That's why you do it."

Ayane took a couple of seconds after netting before celebrating victory, and admitted she lost track of the progress of the shoot-out.

"I was feeling the pressure, I'm not going to lie," she said.

"I was glad when it hit the back of the net. I didn't even know that it was the winning penalty. I had no idea."

Morocco squad 'like sisters'

Morocco equalised against Nigeria just four minutes after falling behind in their semi-final

Coach Reynald Pedros has guided Morocco to within touching distance of a first-ever Wafcon title, and sealed qualification for the Women's World Cup for the first time.

He said their support in the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium against Nigeria was "incomparable".

"When we feel all this fervour, when we are on the field and hear all these people who support us... we talk about the 12th member of the team, but it was the 13th, the 14th, it was fantastic," the Frenchman said.

Defender Yasmin Mrabet, meanwhile, believes Morocco - who are making their first Wafcon finals appearance since 2000 - have "surpassed all expectations".

"I'm very proud to be where I am and fighting for this country with these team-mates," she told the BBC.

"There's a mix of cultures but we all have the same goal. Now we're all like sisters, we've been living together for so long and I think everybody brings something different to the table."

Nigeria 'showed grit' in defeat

Nigeria exited the tournament after Ifeoma Onumonu (second left) saw her penalty saved

For Nigeria, who had midfielder Halimatu Ayinde and forward Rasheedat Ajibade sent off after video assistant referee reviews, it was a heart-breaking loss.

The Super Falcons defended bravely with nine players for nearly an hour and almost scored a late winner when substitute Gift Monday rattled the crossbar late in extra time.

"I was so proud of the team to be able to get to 120 minutes and see it out at 1-1," Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre told BBC Sport Africa.

"When it got to penalties I was really confident, but it's a game of luck when it comes to penalties. When we reflect, that (performance) shows a lot of grit."

The Super Falcons have had an iron grip on the Wafcon title since winning the inaugural tournament in 1998, but will not take home the trophy for the first time in ten years - and only for the third time in their history.

Having also qualified for the 2023 World Cup, the nine-time champions now have a trip to Casablanca to face Zambia in Friday's third place play-off.