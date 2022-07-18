Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Linda Motlhalo (centre) has two goals at this year's Wafcon - both of which have come from the penalty spot

South Africa booked their place in the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) as a contentious injury-time penalty gave them a 1-0 victory over Zambia.

After a lengthy video assistant referee review, Lidya Tafesse pointed to the spot for a coming together between South Africa forward Jermaine Seoposenwe and Martha Tembo.

Linda Motlhalo kept her cool to convert in the 94th minute and send the four-time Wafcon runners up into Sunday's final.

In a match of few clear chances in Casablanca, Zambia goalkeeper Catherine Musonda made a fine save to deny Hildah Magaia late on after Grace Chanda had shot narrowly wide at the other end.

South Africa will face either hosts Morocco or holders Nigeria in the final, with the second semi-final being played in Rabat later on Monday (20:00 GMT).

Copper Queens denied by late VAR decision

Zambia were making their first appearance in the Wafcon semi-finals on their third outing at the tournament, but the manner of their exit will frustrate coach Bruce Mwape and his Copper Queens squad.

There were no South African appeals when Seoposenwe went over in the 89th minute, and replays showed Tembo had blocked an attempted pass before the momentum of Banyana Banyana forward Seoposenwe took her into the Zambia defender.

Three minutes later, after checking her pitch-side monitor, Ethiopian referee Tafesse deemed the challenge was worthy of a penalty and Motlhalo netted her second goal of the tournament to put Desiree Ellis' side through.

Zambia, without captain Barbra Banda because of gender eligibility issues, had lost first-choice keeper Hazel Nali after she failed a late fitness test.

Her replacement Musonda had little to do in the first half as Zambia head the better openings, with with Lubandji Ochumba bundling wide early on and Siomara Mapepa failing to get on the end of an inviting ball from Chanda.

South Africa, themselves missing star forward Thembi Kgatlana through injury, offered little and thought they had a penalty on the hour mark when Noxolo Cesane went down under the challenge of Lushomo Mweemba.

However, a VAR review showed the foul took place outside the box, and Seoposenwe fired her free-kick over the bar.