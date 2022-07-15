Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Zimbabwe beat Singapore, Jersey, the USA and Papua New Guinea on home soil to qualify for the T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands booked their places at the men's T20 World Cup later this year following victories at a qualifying tournament in Bulawayo.

The two sides are now assured of competing in the first round of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

The outcome of the qualifying final on Sunday will decide which groups the Netherlands and Zimbabwe will enter.

The winners will face Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies in Group B, while the runners-up will take on Namibia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates in Group A.

The top two teams in each of those groups will proceed to the Super 12 phase of the finals.

The Netherlands lost all three first round matches at the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman last year, while Zimbabwe have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2016.

This year's World Cup culminates with the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November.