Zambia beat Senegal to reach maiden Women's World Cup

Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali scored the winning spot-kick seconds after saving one herself

Zambia qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time when beating Senegal in the quarter-finals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.

Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali was the hero in the penalty shoot-out needed to separate the sides after extra-time had finished 1-1 in Casablanca.

Just seconds after keeping out Ndiaye Diakhate's spot-kick, Nali stepped up herself to clinch the shoot-out 4-2 and send Zambia to their first Wafcon semi-final.

All four semi-finalists automatically qualify for the 32-team tournament in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Senegal have a final chance to join them there in a repechage tie at the weekend, so leaving Zambia to celebrate a feat achieved a year after their Olympic debut.

Their qualification, achieved after first trying in the mid-1990s, is all the more impressive given the absence of star striker Barbra Banda, who has missed the tournament over 'gender eligibility' issues.

After a tight opening between sides playing a Wafcon knock-out tie for the first time, Senegal took the lead when Nguenar Ndiaye ran in unmarked to head home skipper Mbayang Sow's deep free-kick just after the hour.

Just as the Senegalese looked to be cruising, Zambia were handed a gift when goalkeeper Tenning Sene dropped Lushomo Mweemba's long-range free-kick under no pressure to present Avell Chitundu with a sitter after 70 minutes.

Another calamity in the Senegal defence followed moments later, as a long-range headed own goal - which looped over the onrushing Sene - was fortunately cancelled out by an offside.

Extra-time was lively late on as Senegal's Mama Diop had an opening in the final moments, before Zambia went close through Ochumba Lubandji's fine strike and the impressive Mweemba's header against the crossbar.

In the shoot-out, Senegal missed their first kick as Korka Fall shot wide before Sene thought she had made amends when denying Mweemba only for Nali to take them into Monday's semi-finals.

Later on Wednesday, hosts Morocco will try to join them when playing Botswana, with two more World Cup places on the line on Thursday as Cameroon meet defending champions Nigeria and South Africa face Tunisia.