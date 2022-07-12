Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Rui Vitoria's most recent managerial role was was Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow last year

The Egyptian Football Association has named former Benfica manager Rui Vitoria as the new coach of its men's national team.

The 52-year-old Portuguese has signed a four-year contract and succeeds Ehab Galal, who was sacked as Pharaohs boss in June after just three matches in charge.

Galal's short spell included a defeat by Ethiopia at the start of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Vitoria is Egypt's third coach this year and will be tasked with restoring the seven-time African champions' position among the continent's top sides after their failure to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Compatriot Carlos Queiroz's contract was not renewed after Egypt, who were runners-up at the Nations Cup finals in February, were beaten in a penalty shoot-out by Senegal in March's World Cup playoffs.

Vitoria started his coaching career at former club Vilafranquense in 2002 before spells at Fatima, Pacos Ferreira and Vitoria Guimaraes.

He joined Portuguese giants Benfica in 2015 and won back-to-back league titles in 2016 and 2017.

Vitoria also won two domestic cups during four years at Benfica, and he has since had spells in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr and in Russia at Spartak Moscow.

His first competitive games as coach of the Pharaohs will be in September when Egypt are scheduled to face Malawi twice in their bid to reach the 2023 Nations Cup.

The tournament, originally due to to take place in Ivory Coast in June and July next year, has been delayed until 2024 to avoid the height of the rainy season.