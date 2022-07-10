Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Namibia have lost 22 of their 23 games at the Rugby World Cup

Namibia will play at next year's Rugby World Cup for the seventh straight time since their debut in 1999 after beating Kenya 36-0 in France on Sunday.

Playing in Aix-en Provence in the country that will host the 2023 World Cup, the Namibians were too good for a Kenyan side bidding to reach the finals for the first time.

They will line up alongside hosts France, three-time champions New Zealand, Italy and Uruguay in a tough Pool A next year.

Namibia coach Allister Coetzee oversaw the qualification four years after being sacked from the South Africa job following a poor run.

The South African had cautioned against Kenya's physical nature and "fantastic" scrum half, but his side ran out easy winners at the Stade Maurice David.

The Welwitschias, who encounter fiercer resistance when beating Zimbabwe 34-19 in their semi-final on Wednesday, have never managed to get out of the pool phase, losing 22 of their 23 games.

Kenya, who have not beaten Namibia since 2014, now progress to a four-nation intercontinental knock-out in November for the final qualifying place at the World Cup.